LeBron James named U.S. flag bearer for Olympics opening ceremony

July 22 (UPI) -- Basketball icon LeBron James will be the men's flag bearer for Team USA at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Games on Friday in Paris, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday. The opening ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. local time on the Seine River. Coverage will air at 1:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Team USA's female flag bearer will be announced Tuesday. Advertisement

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a news release.

"For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.

"Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I'm proud to be a part of this important moment."

The moment LeBron James found out he will be the first #USABMNT athlete to serve as a @TeamUSA Flag Bearer.

U.S. flag bearers are picked through a vote from fellow American Olympics in Paris. James is the first male basketball player to receive the honor from Team USA.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, James' Olympic teammate, nominated him on behalf of the men's national team.

"Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor -- and a testament to LeBron's passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

"We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together."

James, 39, is to appear in the Olympics for the fourth time. He helped Team USA win gold in 2008 and 2012. The Americans placed third in 2004.

James and Team USA will start group-stage play against Serbia at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

"It's special in the fact that you get an opportunity to represent your country in another fashion," James said in a video posted by USA Basketball.

"I understand how prestigious this moment is. For someone to be the flag bearer and wave the flag, not only for us as the men's national team, but for all the Olympics, I hold that with the utmost honor.

"It's definitely something that, [for] my family, my community and my friends, it's something that will live on forever. I'm super appreciative and super humbled by it."