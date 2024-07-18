Lakers' Bronny James nets best summer league performance, says 'results will come'

July 18 (UPI) -- Bronny James shook off the rusty start to his NBA journey, making 5 of 11 shots for 12 points in his best game of the summer league and helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.

"I was just trying to forget about all the shots I missed, forget about all the games we lost, just come out and play my game and try to give my best," James said on the ESPN broadcast after the 87-86 win Wednesday from the Thomas & Mack Center.

James made just 7 of 31 (22.5%) shots, including an 0 for 15 clip from 3-point range, through his first four summer league appearances. The second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft averaged 4.2 points per game during that stretch.

James made both of his shot attempts in the first quarter. He missed his 16th-consecutive 3-pointer in the second, before making his first shot from downtown 2:47 before halftime.

James totaled five points in the second quarter. The 19-year-old guard didn't score in the third quarter, but made another 3-pointer in the fourth to finish with a dozen points.

"No change really, just trying to keep my confidence," James told reporters, when asked about his rebound performance. "I'm just going out there and playing my game.

"I feel like I know the right way to play, so that if I go out there and play my game, results like that will come."

Including Wednesday's performance, James is shooting 28.5% (12 for 42) from the floor, including 10% (2 for 20) from 3-point range. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game through his first five appearances.

Bronny said his father, Lakers star LeBron James, and mother have helped him stay focused amid his early struggles.

"I'm just taking it play-by-play, day-by-day, try to stay sane and just looking at the support system to help me," James said.

Lakers center Colin Castleton totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's win. Forward Blake Hinson chipped in 14 off the Lakers' bench.

Center Rob Baker II and guard Jarkel Joiner scored 17 points apiece for the Hawks.

LeBron James is currently with Team USA preparing for the 2024 Summer Games. He scored 11 points in a 105-79 thrashing of Serbia on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry led the Americans with 24 points.

Team USA will face South Sudan on Saturday and Germany on Monday. Both of those games will be in London. The Olympic men's basketball tournament will be held from July 27 to Aug. 10.

The Lakers will continue NBA 2K5 Summer League play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Las Vegas. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

They will start preseason play in October, with the potential for Bronny James to play with his dad for the first time while in an NBA uniform. LeBron James appeared in three games for the Lakers last preseason.