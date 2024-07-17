Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 17, 2024 / 8:29 AM

Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky

By Alex Butler

July 17 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, who played at Iowa with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, sustained a right leg injury during a loss to the Chicago Sky, coach Becky Hammon told reporters Wednesday.

Hammon spoke about the injury early Wednesday morning after the 93-85 setback, which tipped off Tuesday in Las Vegas. Martin slipped late in the first quarter. She later returned to the bench, but did not check back in.

Advertisement

She logged one rebound and did not attempt a shot in 2:19 of action.

"I haven't talked to the medical staff," Hammon said when asked for additional information about the injury. "I know she is tough. I don't know how bad it is, but she is a tough cookie. For her to not come back, I'm hoping for the best."

Sky guard Chennedy Carter recorded a game-high 34 points. Rookie forward Angel Reese scored 13 points and made 10 rebounds.

Aces star A'ja Wilson totaled 28 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow forward Jackie Young scored 17 points for the Aces. Veteran guard Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points off the Aces bench.

Advertisement

The Sky outscored the Aces 50-36 in the paint and 14-3 in second-chance points. They led by as many as 21 points in the victory.

Martin joined the Aces as a second-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She averaged 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game through her first 23 appearances.

The Aces (16-8) and Sky (10-14) will now take a break for the All-Star Game and 2024 Summer Games. The All-Star Game will tip off Saturday in Phoenix. The Olympic women's basketball tournament will begin July 28 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
NBA // 5 days ago
Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns
July 11 (UPI) -- Team USA "had to pivot" away from Kawhi Leonard and replace him on the Olympic team because of injury concerns, executive director Grant Hill told reporters.
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
NBA // 6 days ago
Paris 2024: Derrick White replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA basketball roster
July 10 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will replace Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard on the Team USA roster at the 2024 Summer Games, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
NBA // 1 week ago
Lynx star, Olympian Napheesa Collier injures foot
July 5 (UPI) -- Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier sustained a left foot injury and was unable to return during a loss to the Connecticut Sun. The injury clouds her status for the WNBA All-Star game and Paris Olympics.
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
July 3 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a two-year, $104 million contract extension that includes a player option for 2025-26 and a no-trade clause.
Boston Celtics' majority ownership selling its stake in team weeks after NBA title
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Boston Celtics' majority ownership selling its stake in team weeks after NBA title
July 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics' majority ownership group is planning to sell its stake in the venerable franchise, saying it was doing so because of "estate and family planning considerations."
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
July 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract extension with Tyrese Maxey, the point guard and his agent confirmed Monday on social media.
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
July 1 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Paul George agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Mavericks to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons for Quentin Grimes
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Mavericks to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons for Quentin Grimes
June 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes.
LeBron James touts 'legacy' after Lakers draft son Bronny
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James touts 'legacy' after Lakers draft son Bronny
June 28 (UPI) -- LeBron James dream of one day playing alongside his oldest son came one step closer to being realized after the Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Zaccharie Risacher, French stars lead 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Zaccharie Risacher, French stars lead 2024 NBA Draft
June 27 (UPI) -- Young French basketball talent headlined the NBA Draft for the second-consecutive year, with Zaccharie Risacher joining the Atlanta Hawks at the start of the event in Brooklyn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Ingrid Andress says she was drunk singing national anthem at Home Run Derby
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Home Run Derby: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez out-slugs Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline 10th British Open at Royal Troon
MLB All-Star Game: Jarren Duran, Juan Soto lead AL past NL
MLB All-Star Game: Jarren Duran, Juan Soto lead AL past NL
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement