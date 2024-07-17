Aces rookie Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's college teammate, injures leg vs. Sky

July 17 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, who played at Iowa with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, sustained a right leg injury during a loss to the Chicago Sky, coach Becky Hammon told reporters Wednesday.

Hammon spoke about the injury early Wednesday morning after the 93-85 setback, which tipped off Tuesday in Las Vegas. Martin slipped late in the first quarter. She later returned to the bench, but did not check back in.

She logged one rebound and did not attempt a shot in 2:19 of action.

"I haven't talked to the medical staff," Hammon said when asked for additional information about the injury. "I know she is tough. I don't know how bad it is, but she is a tough cookie. For her to not come back, I'm hoping for the best."

Sky guard Chennedy Carter recorded a game-high 34 points. Rookie forward Angel Reese scored 13 points and made 10 rebounds.

Aces star A'ja Wilson totaled 28 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow forward Jackie Young scored 17 points for the Aces. Veteran guard Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points off the Aces bench.

The Sky outscored the Aces 50-36 in the paint and 14-3 in second-chance points. They led by as many as 21 points in the victory.

Martin joined the Aces as a second-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She averaged 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game through her first 23 appearances.

The Aces (16-8) and Sky (10-14) will now take a break for the All-Star Game and 2024 Summer Games. The All-Star Game will tip off Saturday in Phoenix. The Olympic women's basketball tournament will begin July 28 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.