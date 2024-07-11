Team USA's 'pivot' from Kawhi Leonard tied to injury concerns

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (C) was sent home from the U.S. Olympic basketball team. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Team USA "had to pivot" away from Kawhi Leonard and replace him on the Olympic team because of injury concerns, executive director Grant Hill told reporters. Hill made the comments before Team USA beat Canada 86-72 in a warmup game Wednesday in Las Vegas. Team USA announced earlier in the day that Boston Celtics guard Derrick White would replace Leonard on the roster for Paris 2024. Advertisement

Several reports later stated that Leonard, who was set to make his Olympic debut, "withdrew" from the team. Team USA said their determination was made in conjunction with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hill confirmed Wednesday that Leonard was "sent home."

"We just felt that we had to pivot and not to get into the particulars in terms of what went into the decision, but we just felt it was in our best interest, but also in the Clippers' and Kawhi's best interest, to move into a different direction," Hill told reporters.

"I think we all tried and we gave it a valiant effort, and unfortunately, we have to move forward."

Leonard, 33, averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 68 starts last season. He missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a torn ACL and death with knee soreness and inflammation over the last several years.

He sat out 12 of the Clippers' final 14 games in 2023-24 because of right knee issues.

Leonard, who also missed time in the postseason, was unable to fully return to the court or resume normal workouts until just weeks before USA training camp. He wore a sleeve on his right leg and was observed having a slight limp while a training camp, but still participated.

"I know what it's like to want to do something and your body's just not right," Hill said of Leonard. "And I've lived that personally. And so I applaud him for coming here and being willing to sacrifice, give up his summer and represent our country and play for our program."

White did not play in Wednesday's win over Canada. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards led the Americans with 13 points off the bench. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Celtics guard Jrue Holiday chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis logged 10 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists off the bench.

Team USA will play Australia in another Olympic warmup at noon EDT Monday at Abu Dhabi. That will air on FS1. The Americans will battle Serbia -- their first opponent at Paris 2024 -- in another warmup Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.