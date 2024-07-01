Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) averaged averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract extension with Tyrese Maxey, the point guard and his agent confirmed Monday on social media. "Leave no doubt," Maxey wrote on X and Instagram, while sharing the details of his new contract. Advertisement

Maxey, 23, played on a $4.3 million team option last season. He is now under contract through the 2028-29 campaign.

"Couldn't happen for a better person," Maxey's agent, Rich Paul, wrote on X.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft received Most Improved Player honors in 2023-24, when he averaged career-highs in points (25.9), assists (6.2), rebounds (3.7), steals (1.0) and blocks (0.5) per game over 70 starts. He was a first-time All-Star selection.

Maxey averaged 18.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game through his first 266 appearances in the NBA. He became a full-time starter in 2021-22.

News of Maxey's extension came just hours after the 76ers agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with free agent forward Paul George.

George's addition, paired with the returns of star center Joel Embiid and Maxey, will give the 76ers three players in their starting lineup that averaged at least 22.6 points per game last season. No NBA team featured such a trio on its roster in 2023-24.