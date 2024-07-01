Trending
July 1, 2024 / 8:56 AM

Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers

By Alex Butler
Veteran forward Paul George (R) averaged 22.6 points per game in 2023-24 for the Los Angeles Clippers. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Veteran forward Paul George (R) averaged 22.6 points per game in 2023-24 for the Los Angeles Clippers. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Paul George agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, a league source told UPI on Monday.

George's pact features a player option for the 2027-28 campaign. The nine-time All-Star declined a $48.7 player option for 2024-25 over the weekend, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers.

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game over 74 starts last season for the Clippers. The 14-year veteran signed a four-year, $190 million contract with the franchise in 2020.

The Clippers won at least 42 games, including 51 in 2023-24, in each of George's five seasons with the team. They went to the playoffs four times, with one conference finals appearance, while led by George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, during that tenure.

George will join a 76ers roster that features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., among others. He is expected to replace free agent Tobias Harris, the 76ers' third-leading scorer, in the starting lineup.

The six-time All-NBA and four-time All-Defensive Team selection averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through his first 867 appearances in the league. George, 34, averaged 23.8 points per game -- the third-highest total of his career -- in 2022-23.

