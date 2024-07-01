Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 1, 2024 / 6:03 PM

Boston Celtics' majority ownership selling its stake in team weeks after NBA title

By Allen Cone
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges the fans before tip-off during the NBA Finals game five between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in June in Boston. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/EPA-EFE
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis acknowledges the fans before tip-off during the NBA Finals game five between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in June in Boston. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics' majority ownership group is planning to sell its stake in the venerable franchise, saying it was doing so because of "estate and family planning considerations."

The announcement Monday came two weeks after the Celtics won a record 18th NBA title at TD Garden in Boston.

Advertisement

Wyc Grousbeck led a group that purchased the Celtics for $360 million on Sept. 27, 2002. The Grousbeck family is worth an estimated $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. Ownership also includes the father of Wyc Grousbeck, H. Irving, who is a cable television billionaire.

"The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations," a press release on X said. "The managing board of the ownership group expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028, and expects Wyc Grousbeck to remain as the governor of the team until the second closing in 2028."

Related

Minority shareholders are Stephen Pagliuca and The Abbey Group.

Advertisement

Wyc Grousbeck told The Boston Globe that he's losing money but he's doing it for "Celtic pride."

"We're fans who bought the team. We're doing this for love," Grousbeck said three weeks ago before they won the title on June 14. "We're doing this for Celtic pride, and we're going to put everything we can into the team to win a banner, to win a championship."

The Celtics are the fourth most valuable NBA team, with an estimated value of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes. Worth more are the Los Angeles Lakers $6.4 billion, New York Knicks at $6.6 billion and Golden State Warriors at $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The Celtics also won a championship in 2007, and reached the NBA Finals on two other occasions.

ESPN reported the Celtics are in the midst of trying to lock up financially their stars, including signing Jayson Tatum for an expected five-year, $314 million extension -- which would be the largest contract in NBA history.

The Celtics had a payroll of $184.2 million for the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. The NBA's fourth-highest payroll is above the luxury tax threshold of $136 million, meaning the owners will owe millions for non-tax-paying franchises.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
NBA // 7 hours ago
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers agree to $204M extension
July 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract extension with Tyrese Maxey, the point guard and his agent confirmed Monday on social media.
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
NBA // 10 hours ago
Paul George to sign $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
July 1 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Paul George agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Mavericks to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons for Quentin Grimes
NBA // 3 days ago
Mavericks to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons for Quentin Grimes
June 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes.
LeBron James touts 'legacy' after Lakers draft son Bronny
NBA // 3 days ago
LeBron James touts 'legacy' after Lakers draft son Bronny
June 28 (UPI) -- LeBron James dream of one day playing alongside his oldest son came one step closer to being realized after the Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Zaccharie Risacher, French stars lead 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 4 days ago
Zaccharie Risacher, French stars lead 2024 NBA Draft
June 27 (UPI) -- Young French basketball talent headlined the NBA Draft for the second-consecutive year, with Zaccharie Risacher joining the Atlanta Hawks at the start of the event in Brooklyn.
Knicks trade for Nets forward Mikal Bridges
NBA // 5 days ago
Knicks trade for Nets forward Mikal Bridges
June 26 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade star player Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, reuniting the veteran forward with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to miss Olympics because of leg surgery
NBA // 6 days ago
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to miss Olympics because of leg surgery
June 25 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will undergo leg surgery in the coming days and miss the 2024 Summer Games, the team announced Tuesday.
L.A. Lakers hire NBA veteran, ESPN analyst J.J. Redick as head coach
NBA // 1 week ago
L.A. Lakers hire NBA veteran, ESPN analyst J.J. Redick as head coach
June 20 (UPI) -- After a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have nailed down their next head coach in a person who has limited coaching experience but broad public broadcasting and podcasting recognition.
Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to undergo off-season leg surgery
NBA // 1 week ago
Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to undergo off-season leg surgery
June 18 (UPI) -- Center Kristaps Porzingis, who played through a leg injury to help the Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals, will undergo off-season surgery, he announced.
NBA Finals: Celtics crush Mavericks to win record 18th title
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Celtics crush Mavericks to win record 18th title
June 17 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum was a roaring offensive engine, while teammates pestered their Dallas Mavericks counterparts in a 106-88 blowout Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, clinching a record 18th title for the Boston Celtics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dog bites top golfer Nelly Korda, forces withdrawal from tournament
Dog bites top golfer Nelly Korda, forces withdrawal from tournament
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
Washington Nationals call up top prospect James Wood
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Simone Biles headlines Olympic team, says U.S. gymnasts stronger than Tokyo showing
Break-dancers seek to elevate sport at Paris Olympics
Break-dancers seek to elevate sport at Paris Olympics
Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest men's Olympian in U.S. track history
Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest men's Olympian in U.S. track history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement