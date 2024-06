Veteran Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (L) will be traded to the Detroit Pistons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks agreed to trade guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News about the agreement Friday.

Hardaway, who was traded in 2019 from the New York Knicks to the Mavericks, averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game over 79 appearances last season. He scored just 4.4 points per game during the Mavericks' postseason run to the NBA Finals.

Hardaway, 32, entered the league as the No. 24 overall pick by the Knicks in the 2013 NBA Draft. The Knicks traded Hardaway to the Atlanta Hawks in 2015. He re-signed with the Knicks in 2017.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game through his first 736 appearances in the NBA. He is under contract through next season, with a salary of $16.1 million.

Grimes, 24, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He also started his career with the Knicks, but was traded to the Pistons in February. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebound and 1.3 assists per game over 51 appearances last season between the Knicks and Pistons.



He averaged 8.5 points per game through his first 168 games. Grimes is also under contract through next season, with a salary of $4.2 million.