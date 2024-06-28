Trending
NBA
June 28, 2024 / 8:04 AM

LeBron James touts 'legacy' after Lakers draft son Bronny

By Alex Butler
Bronny James (L) often appeared alongside his superstar father, LeBron James, throughout his decorated NBA tenure before going on to play at the collegiate level. Photo by Monica M. Davey/EPA
June 28 (UPI) -- LeBron James dream of one day playing alongside his oldest son came one step closer to being realized after the Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers picked with the No. 55 overall selection Friday in New York. The elder James, currently a free agent, must opt in to the final year of his contract or sign an extension with the Lakers to officially join his son on the Lakers roster.

James declined to commit to the Lakers after their playoff exit, but now his returned is almost certain.

"Legacy," James wrote Thursday on Instagram, while including a series of photos of himself alongside his son.

Many others from around the sports world posted positive messages about Bronny's draft selection on social media.

"Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers," Lakers legend Magic Johnson wrote on X. "This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team.

"Watching Bronny suit up for the Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!"

James' other son, Bryce, 17, posted a video of his brother at a draft party. Bronny, 19, was visibly emotional while alongside his mother, family and friends.

"You did it brother," Bryce wrote on his Instagram story. "I love ya more than life."

Dwyane Wade, one of LeBron'' former teammates, called Bronny's selection "one of the dopest moments" in basketball.

Nike also released an advertisement after Bronny's selection, featuring photos of him as a child and young adult.

"The journey continues," the Nike advertisement said. "Welcome to the big stage, Bronny."

Bronny averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 25 games last season for the USC Trojans. He entered the 2023-24 season with high expectations, but went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout in Los Angeles, interrupting his highly anticipated freshman year.

Bronny underwent a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect and was cleared to return to basketball in November. He missed the first eight games of his collegiate career and returned Dec. 10. In May, Bronny was medically cleared to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft and pre-draft combine.

LeBron, 39, is preparing to play his 22nd season. He must decide by Saturday if he wants to opt in to his $51.4 million contract for 2024-25. The future Hall of Famer averaged 25.7 points, the 13th-most in the NBA, last season.

The Lakers, who selected former Tennessee star Dalton Knecht in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, will start Summer League play on July 6 in Sacramento.

