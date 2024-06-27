Zaccharie Risacher, French stars lead 2024 NBA Draft

French basketball player and No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after getting drafted by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Photo Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- Young French basketball talent headlined the NBA Draft for the second-consecutive year, with Zaccharie Risacher joining the Atlanta Hawks at the start of the event in Brooklyn. Risacher was among four French nationals picked in the first round Thursday at Barclays Center. Following the Risacher selection, the Washington Wizards picked France's Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick. Advertisement

The Risacher and Sarr selections marked the first time that two foreign-born players were picked to start an NBA Draft.

"We are trying to represent our country, and I'm so glad to be a part of it," Risacher told reporters, when asked about more French players being drafted. "There is more players coming in. I'm really proud of being a part of the success of my country."

Risacher, 19, previously spent time with JL Bourg in LBN Elite and ASVEL Basket of LBN Elite -- France's top mens' professional league. The 6-foot-9 forward, known for his shooting and defensive versatility, averaged 10.1 points per game last season in league play for Bourg.

Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center, spent last season with Perth of Australia's NBL, averaging 9.7 points per game.

Risacher's selection also marked the second year in a row that a French player started the NBA Draft, following Victor Wembanyama's selection in 2023. The influx of elite, young international talent has also led to a shift in trophy recipients, with the last six MVP awards going to players from overseas.

Each of the Top 4 players in MVP voting from last season were from outside the United States, including winner Nikola Jokic of Serbia.

Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard went to the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall. UConn guard Stephon Castle went to the San Antonio Spurs with the next pick. The Detroit Pistons then snagged forward Ron Holland of the G League.

French forward Tidjane Salaun was the third French player selected. He joined the Charlotte Hornets at No. 6 overall.

"I think the basketball in France has improved, and that's why we are here in this draft," Salaun said. "Three French players in the top 10, it's not nothing."

Forward Pacome Dadiet was the final French player selected in the first round. He went to the New York Knicks at No. 25 overall.

"It's nice seeing your country being one of the most represented in the NBA," Dadiet said. "I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of everybody.

"The French people that went to the NBA, it's big. It's coming from a different continent. We have to really work to get there. Yeah, I'm really proud of everybody."

The second round of the 2024 NBA Draft will start at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday in New York and will air on ESPN.

2024 NBA Draft

First round

1. Zaccharie Risacher, F, Atlanta Hawks

2. Alex Sarr, C, Washington Wizards

3. Reed Sheppard, G, Houston Rockets

4. Stephon Castle, G, San Antonio Spurs

5. Ron Rolland, F, Detroit Pistons

6. Tidjane Salaun, F, Charlotte Hornets

7. Donovan Clingan, C, Portland Trail Blazers

8. Rob Dillingham, G, San Antonio Spurs -- Traded to Minnesota Timberwolves

9. Zach Edey, C, Memphis Grizzlies

10. Cody Williams, G/F, Utah Jazz

11. Matas Buzelis, F, Chicago Bulls

12. Nikola Topic, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Devin Carter, G, Sacramento Kings

14. Carlton Carrington, G, Portland Trail Blazers -- Traded to Washington Wizards

15. Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat

16. Jared McCain, G, Philadelphia 76ers

17. Dalton Knecht, F, Los Angeles Lakers

18. Tristan da Silva, F, Orlando Magic

19. Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Toronto Raptors

20. Jaylon Tyson, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

21. Yves Missi, C, New Orleans Pelicans

22. DaRon Holmes, F, Phoenix Suns -- Traded to Denver Nuggets

23. A.J. Johnson, G, Milwaukee Bucks

24. Kyshawn George, G, New York Knicks -- Traded to Washington Wizards

25. Pacome Dadiet, F, New York Knicks

26. Dillon Jones, F, Washington Wizards -- Traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

27. Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Ryan Dunn, F, Denver Nuggets -- Traded to Phoenix Suns

29. Isaiah Collier, G, Utah Jazz

30. Baylor Scheierman, G/F, Boston Celtics