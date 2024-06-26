Knicks trade for Nets forward Mikal Bridges

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade forward Mikal Bridges, who they acquired in a 2023 trade from the Phoenix Suns, to the New York Knicks. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade star player Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, reuniting the veteran forward with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Sources told ESPN, The New York Times and Newsday about the swap on Tuesday. Advertisement

The Knicks agreed to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2025 protected first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick to the Nets as part of the deal. The Knicks will receive a 2026 second-round pick, in addition to Bridges.

"This is crazy," Bridges wrote on X.

Bridges, 27, averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over 82 starts last season for the Nets. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft started his career with the Phoenix Suns. He joined the Nets when the Suns traded for forward Kevan Durant in 2023.

Bridges averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game through his first 474 appearances in the NBA. He is signed through 2025-26, with salaries of $23.3 million and $24.9 million over the next two seasons.

Advertisement

Bogdanovic, 35, averaged 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 57 appearances last season, while splitting time between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons. The Pistons traded the forward to the Knicks in February. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over his first 719 appearances in the NBA.

Bogdanovic is signed through 2024-25.