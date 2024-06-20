Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 20, 2024 / 6:27 PM

L.A. Lakers hire NBA veteran, ESPN analyst J.J. Redick as head coach

By Ehren Wynder
Since retiring from the NBA in 2021, JJ Redick (L, fending off Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown) has since established himself as a top ESPN analyst with multiple successful sports podcasts, including one that he co-hosts with LeBron James. File Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Since retiring from the NBA in 2021, JJ Redick (L, fending off Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown) has since established himself as a top ESPN analyst with multiple successful sports podcasts, including one that he co-hosts with LeBron James. File Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- After a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have nailed down their next head coach in a person who has limited coaching experience but broad public broadcasting and podcasting recognition.

The Lakers on Thursday announced 15-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst J.J. Redick will lead the franchise into the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement

Redick agreed to a four-year contract with the Lakers and is in the process of hiring a staff of assistant coaches.

Despite a decorated NBA and college basketball career, Redick has never before coached at either the league or collegiate level. His notoriety has stemmed largely from a successful career as an ESPN NBA commentator and his podcast "Mind the Game," which he co-hosts with Lakers powerhouse LeBron James.

Related

But it was that high-profile media career that put Redick's name in the running. Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka said Redick's ability to connect players and his basketball IQ made him a valuable candidate, and a team of high-quality assistant coaches will help shorten the learning curve.

It wouldn't be the first time an NBA team tapped a head coach with no prior experience, either. The Brooklyn Nets in 2020 hired Steve Nash, who had done developmental work for the Golden State Warriors but had never worked on a full-time coaching staff.

Advertisement

The New York Knicks hired Derek Fisher fresh off his retirement from the court in 2014, and the Nets did the same with Jason Kidd in 2013.

Coaching the Lakers will be an extreme challenge for anybody, especially someone with no experience. Redick has high expectations mounting on him to lead the team that won the 2020 championship and reached the 2023 Western Conference finals, especially as James nears retirement.

The Lakers are recovering from a lackluster season under former head coach Darvin Ham, who was let go after the Lakers set a 90-74 record in two seasons with one appearance in the 2023 Finals before being eliminated in 2024 in the first round.

The team previously courted University of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley but couldn't win him over with a six-year, $70 million contract.

Redick certainly knows what he's doing on the court, having averaged nearly 16 points per game during his four-season stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to being drafted from Duke University in 2006, Redick was named a two-time All-American and the 2005-06 Associated Press Player of the Year.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to undergo off-season leg surgery
NBA // 2 days ago
Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to undergo off-season leg surgery
June 18 (UPI) -- Center Kristaps Porzingis, who played through a leg injury to help the Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals, will undergo off-season surgery, he announced.
NBA Finals: Celtics crush Mavericks to win record 18th title
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Finals: Celtics crush Mavericks to win record 18th title
June 17 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum was a roaring offensive engine, while teammates pestered their Dallas Mavericks counterparts in a 106-88 blowout Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, clinching a record 18th title for the Boston Celtics.
Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
NBA // 3 days ago
Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky
June 17 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark said Angel Reese's flagrant foul against her during the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky was "just a part of basketball."
Charles Barkley says he will retire from TV after NBA's next season
NBA // 5 days ago
Charles Barkley says he will retire from TV after NBA's next season
June 15 (UPI) -- NBA and TV legend Charles Barkley said he plans to retire from broadcasting after the league's 2024-2025 season.
NBA Finals: Luka Doncic, Mavericks dominate Celtics to force Game 5
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals: Luka Doncic, Mavericks dominate Celtics to force Game 5
June 14 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks defenders were a roaming wolf pack, showing teeth and fiercely defending their basket to dominate the Boston Celtics on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, avoiding elimination in the title series.
'Undeniable' Aliyah Boston, Fever beat Dream despite Caitlin Clark's 7 turnovers
NBA // 6 days ago
'Undeniable' Aliyah Boston, Fever beat Dream despite Caitlin Clark's 7 turnovers
June 14 (UPI) -- Aliyah Boston tied her career-high with 27 points to lead the Indiana Fever past the Atlanta Dream for their fourth win of the season. The Fever pulled off the victory despite Caitlin Clark's seven turnovers.
Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
June 13 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic criticized officials for not allowing the the Dallas Mavericks to "play physical" after fouling out in a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Celtics hold off Mavericks for 3-0 series lead
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Celtics hold off Mavericks for 3-0 series lead
June 12 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 61 points and the Boston Celtics held off a desperate rally from the Dallas Mavericks to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals, taking a 3-0 series lead Wednesday in Dallas.
NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86
June 12 (UPI) -- NBA legend Jerry West, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, has died, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. He was 86.
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
NBA // 1 week ago
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
June 11 (UPI) -- Coach Christie Sides took aim at her own Indiana Fever players for a lack of effort after a 17-point loss to the Connecticut Sun. Star rookie Caitlin Clark also admitted her team was "lackadaisical."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers 'wanted it too bad' in Game 5
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers 'wanted it too bad' in Game 5
Caitlin Clark, Fever beat Mystics to streak into playoff contention
Caitlin Clark, Fever beat Mystics to streak into playoff contention
Paris 2024: Katie Ledecky dominates, Caeleb Dressel qualifies at U.S. swimming trials
Paris 2024: Katie Ledecky dominates, Caeleb Dressel qualifies at U.S. swimming trials
Google Doodle celebrates Copa America soccer championship
Google Doodle celebrates Copa America soccer championship
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Oilers' defense hold off Panthers, force Game 6
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Oilers' defense hold off Panthers, force Game 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement