Trending
Advertisement
NBA
June 12, 2024 / 11:04 AM

NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86

By Alex Butler
Jerry West was a 1980 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | Jerry West was a 1980 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- NBA legend Jerry West, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, has died, the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. He was 86.

"Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86," the Clippers said. "His wife, Karen, was by his side."

Advertisement

His cause of death was not disclosed.

West worked as an executive board member and consultant for the Clippers. The 1980 Hall of Fame inductee spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related

A 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and 1972 NBA Finals winner, West was known as the inspiration for the NBA insignia, leading to his nickname -- "The Logo."

West was born May 28, 1938, in Chelyan, W.Va. He starerd at West Virginia before joining the Lakers franchise as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1960 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged a league-high 31.2 points per game in 1969-70 and 9.7 assists per game in 1971-72.

He finished second in the league MVP race four times. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Willis Reed claimed the honor during those West runner-up campaigns.

Advertisement

West averaged 27 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over his 932 career appearances.

He coached the Lakers from 1976-77 through 1978-79. He then worked as a scout before a long tenure as general manager for the Lakers, who won titles in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 2000, with West in their front office.

The Lakers also won championships in 2001 and 2002, with rosters heavily influenced by West.

West worked as general manager for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002 to 2007. He was an executive board member for the Golden State Warriors for 2011 to 2017. The Warriors, who drafted Stephen Curry in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011 and Draymond Green in 2012, won two titles during West's tenure as general manager.

They won again in 2018 and 2022, with the same championship-winning group of core players.

The Clippers hired West in 2017.

Notable deaths of 2024

William Anders
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders adjusts his helmet as he suits up for the Apollo 8 mission on December 21, 1968. Anders died at the age of 90 on June 7. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
NBA // 1 day ago
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
June 11 (UPI) -- Coach Christie Sides took aim at her own Indiana Fever players for a lack of effort after a 17-point loss to the Connecticut Sun. Star rookie Caitlin Clark also admitted her team was "lackadaisical."
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Finals: Mavericks cite turnovers, missed foul call after Game 2 loss
June 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic cited his eight turnovers and the Dallas Mavericks' 66.7% shooting clip from the free throw line as the main reasons they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 2 days ago
Holiday, White lead Celtics past Mavericks for 2-0 NBA Finals lead
June 9 (UPI) -- Derrick White stalked P.J. Washington like a starved predator before blocking a dunk attempt and sealing a Boston Celtics win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in the final seconds of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals: Porzingis, Brown carry Celtics past Mavericks in Game 1
June 6 (UPI) -- Kristaps Porzingis came off the bench and scored 18 points in the first half against his former team, sparking a Boston Celtics rout of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday in Boston.
NBA Finals: Favored Celtics aim for record 18th title vs. Mavericks
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Finals: Favored Celtics aim for record 18th title vs. Mavericks
June 5 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum will try to shed narratives of personal playoff struggles while aiming for a record 18th title for the Boston Celtics during a 2024 NBA Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, starting Thursday in Boston.
Angel Reese gets first WNBA ejection; Lonzo Ball offers to pay fine
NBA // 1 week ago
Angel Reese gets first WNBA ejection; Lonzo Ball offers to pay fine
June 5 (UPI) -- Angel Reese exchanged words with a referee and received a double-technical foul during a Chicago Sky loss to the New York Liberty, resulting in the first ejection of her WNBA career.
Kyrie Irving says 'protection' from Mavericks, growth led to NBA Finals return
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyrie Irving says 'protection' from Mavericks, growth led to NBA Finals return
May 31 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving says personal growth and "protection" provided by Dallas Mavericks teammates played key roles in his recent success and return to the NBA Finals, following years of playoff woes and off-court distractions.
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft
May 29 (UPI) -- Arizona's Caleb Love and UConn's Alex Karaban each withdrew their names from the 2024 NBA Draft pool, they announced Wednesday on social media.
Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
NBA // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers signed coach Tyronn Lue to a long-term contract extension, they announced Wednesday.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
May 29 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic recorded a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, but shouldered the blame for a Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, citing lack of energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
Triumphant Sun cite 'seatbelt season' for Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
Golfer Rory McIlroy, wife reconcile; divorce dismissed
Golfer Rory McIlroy, wife reconcile; divorce dismissed
'Gutted' Joey Chestnut expected to miss Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
'Gutted' Joey Chestnut expected to miss Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete
San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey named 'Madden NFL 25' cover athlete
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement