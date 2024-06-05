Trending
NBA
June 5, 2024 / 7:34 AM

Angel Reese gets first WNBA ejection; Lonzo Ball offers to pay fine

By Alex Butler

June 5 (UPI) -- Angel Reese exchanged words with a referee and received a double-technical foul during a Chicago Sky loss to the New York Liberty, resulting in the first ejection of her WNBA career.

The incident occurred with about 2:31 remaining in the 88-75 setback Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball later wrote on X that he would pay the fines associated with Reese's technicals.

WNBA players receive a $200 fine for each of their first three technical fouls in a season, which means Reese will owe $400 for the infractions.

"Ref that threw out Angel Reese is weak btw," Ball tweeted Tuesday night. "You know who you are. (Keep ya money Angel, I got you)."

Related

"Appreciate you, gang," Reese responded.

Reese recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in Tuesday's loss. She also logged five personal fouls. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft averaged 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds through her first seven career games.

The Liberty led 83-71 with about 2:33 remaining when All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu launched a 3-pointer, which bounced off the rim. Center Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, then pulled down the offensive rebound. Reese was called for a foul in the process of that rebound. She responded by saying something to a nearby official, before turning her back.

She was then called for the double technical and ejected.

"Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made," Sky guard Marina Mabrey, who scored 15 points, told reporters, when asked about the Reese ejection. "It's more about composure for us."

Liberty forward Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 33 points and logged 14 rebounds in the victory. Ionescu chipped in 24 points.

Veteran guard Chennedy Carter, who was recently involved in a controversial on-court run-in with Caitlin Clark, another star rookie from the 2024 WNBA Draft class, led the Sky with 16 points.

The Sky (3-5) will face the Washington Mystics (0-9) at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Washington, D.C. The Liberty (8-2) will battle the Atlanta Dream (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Atlanta.

