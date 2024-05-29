Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 29, 2024 / 8:32 AM

Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves

By Alex Butler
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (L) gets helped up by head coach Jason Kidd after making a shot during the second half of a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday in Dallas. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (L) gets helped up by head coach Jason Kidd after making a shot during the second half of a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday in Dallas. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic recorded a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, but shouldered the blame for a Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, citing lack of energy.

"I think that game is on me," Doncic told reporters after the 105-100 loss Tuesday in Dallas. "I just didn't give enough energy. We gotta do better.

Advertisement

"They won one game, we just gotta focus on the next one."

Doncic scored 17 points in the first half. He made just 7 of 21 shots, including a 1 for 5 rate in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves, who were down 3-0 and faced playoff elimination in the best-of-seven game series, outshot their foes 52.7% to 42%. They also edged the Mavericks 45.8% to 35% in 3-point percentage and held a 46-36 advantage in points in the paint.

Advertisement

All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who scored a game-high 29 points, credited forward Karl-Anthony Towns for being the reason the Timberwolves earned the victory.

Towns, who made just 27.8% of his field goals and 13.6% of his 3-pointers through the first three games of the series, made 9 of 13 (69.2%) of his shots and 4 of 5 (80%) of his 3-point attempts en route to 25 points in Game 4. He scored 20 points in the second half.

"Everything came together for him," Edwards said of Towns. "He was super confident. He wasn't worried about any shots previous to the shots he hit [Tuesday]. He played exceptionally well, and he came through big-time.

"He was the reason we won."

Game 4 featured 11 lead changes and was tied 12 times. The Timberwolves and Mavericks exchanged the lead twice through the first two minutes. The Timberwolves then went on a 10-0 surge to take control and carried a 27-20 lead into the second quarter. Edwards scored 14 over the first 12 minutes, while Doncic netted 10 points for the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves outshot the Mavericks 62.5% to 28.6% in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Veteran guard Mike Conley Jr., who scored 10 in the second quarter, started the frame with a 3-pointer. The Mavericks answered with a 9-0 run. They later added an 11-0 surge to snatch back the lead. The score was tied 49-49 at the break.

The Mavericks held momentum early in the third quarter until the Timberwolves supplied a 7-0 run. They led 78-73 to start the fourth.

The game stayed tight throughout the final quarter. Towns then hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions with less than six minutes remaining and the Timberwolves never trailed again.

He scored nine points -- off three-consecutive made 3-pointers -- during a game-clinching 11-2 run.

"It's Game 4, down 3-0," Towns said. "Ain't no time to have any doubts."

Edwards made 11 of 25 shots and logged 10 rebounds and nine assists in the win. Center Rudy Gobert chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds. Conley scored 14, with seven assists, four steals and three rebounds. Forward Jaden McDaniels scored 10 points for the Timberwolves.

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving made just 6 of 18 shots and was 1 of 6 from 3-point range. He totaled 16 points in the loss. He told reporters that Doncic "is not alone" in taking the blame for the Mavericks loss.

Advertisement

"I think you heard me, too, just say that it's on me," Irving said. "That's what you're supposed to hear from your leaders of your team."

Game 5 will be at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Minneapolis. Game 6, if necessary, will be Saturday in Dallas. Game 7, if necessary, will be Monday in Minneapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jaylen Brown, Celtics use experience to eliminate Pacers, advance to NBA Finals
NBA // 1 day ago
Jaylen Brown, Celtics use experience to eliminate Pacers, advance to NBA Finals
May 28 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown said the Boston Celtics leaned on their experience to sweep the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals and advance to the title series for the second time in three years.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
NBA // 4 days ago
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played in the NBA since 2022 because of knee issues, received a new meniscus from a donor during his time off the court, he said on his podcast.
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
NBA // 5 days ago
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
May 24 (UPI) -- Coach Joe Mazzulla says his Boston Celtics need "more than confidence" if they want to beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, despite taking a 2-0 lead with a second-consecutive double-digit victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
NBA // 5 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
May 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers, who reached the playoffs in the last two years and won at least 44 games for three consecutive seasons, fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team announced Thursday.
Fever's Caitlin Clark 'as positive as possible' amid sour WNBA start
NBA // 5 days ago
Fever's Caitlin Clark 'as positive as possible' amid sour WNBA start
May 23 (UPI) -- Coming off the best game of her young WNBA career, Caitlin Clark said she is trying to remain "as positive as possible" as her Indiana Fever team dropped to 0-5 to start the season.
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving credits poise for stellar Game 1 showing vs. Timberwolves
NBA // 5 days ago
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving credits poise for stellar Game 1 showing vs. Timberwolves
May 23 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving credited himself deploying playoff poise during a 30-point performance that helped Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
NBA // 1 week ago
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
May 22 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown forced overtime with a clutch 3-pointer before Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 36 points over the final five minutes to lead the Boston Celtics over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals opener.
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
NBA // 1 week ago
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
May 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns took time to praise Chris Finch after clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals, calling the Minnesota Timberwolves coach the "best in the NBA" due to his leadership style.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
NBA // 1 week ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
May 17 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic said he didn't want the Denver Nuggets to forget their 45-point blowout setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, urging teammates to learn from "a great loss."
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic said he avoided complaining to referees and focused on rekindling the joy he previously had while playing basketball during the Dallas Mavericks' latest playoff win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement