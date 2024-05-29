Trending
May 29, 2024

Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension

By Alex Butler
Head coach Tyronn Lue led the Los Angeles Clippers to 51 wins this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 3 | Head coach Tyronn Lue led the Los Angeles Clippers to 51 wins this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers signed coach Tyronn Lue to a long-term contract extension, they announced Wednesday.

"T Lue is everything we want in a head coach," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a news release.

"He's a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff.

"Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There's no one we'd rather coach our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time."

Lue, 47, led the Clippers to a 184-134 record over the last four seasons. They posted a 13-17 mark in the playoffs during that span.

The Clippers went 51-31 this season, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

"This is where I want to be," Lue said. "I've loved coaching this team for the past four years and I'm excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome. I'm grateful to [owner] Steve Ballmer, Lawrence and the entire organization for the opportunity.

"With our ownership, front office, roster, staff and arena, we have all the advantages we need to win in the present and the future, and I'm confident we will."

Lue joined the Clippers staff in 2019-20, working as an assistant under former coach Doc Rivers. He previously coached the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won a championship in 2016. The Cavaliers also went to the NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018, but lost to the Golden State Warriors during those trips.

Lue has a 312-217 regular-season record as an NBA head coach. His teams were 54-37 in the postseason.

