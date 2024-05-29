Trending
NBA
May 29, 2024 / 7:33 PM

Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft

By Alex Butler

May 29 (UPI) -- Arizona's Caleb Love and UConn's Alex Karaban each withdrew their names from the 2024 NBA Draft pool, they announced Wednesday on social media.

"Wildcat nation, it's been so amazing the way you welcomed me and showered me with love," Love said in a video posted to his Instagram and X accounts.

"No way I could walk away from all of that right now. The show goes on."

Love, who spent his first three collegiate campaigns at North Carolina, averaged a career-best 18 points and 4.8 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He also logged 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game en route to Pac-12 Player of the Year honors.

He was not a projected first-round pick.

Karaban, who won titles the last two years at UConn, was projected as a second-round selection. He averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season for the Huskies.

"While I've enjoyed the draft process, Storrs is home," Karaban wrote on Instagram and X.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26 and 27 in New York. The Atlanta Hawks own the No. 1 overall selection.

The Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons are among other teams with Top 5 picks.

Center Alexandre Sarr, a 7-foot-1 Frenchman, is widely expected to be the first pick. French forward Zaccharie Risacher, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht and UConn center Donovan Clingan are among the other top prospects in the class.

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
NBA // 1 hour ago
Los Angeles Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to long-term extension
May 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers signed coach Tyronn Lue to a long-term contract extension, they announced Wednesday.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
NBA // 11 hours ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes blame for Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
May 29 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic recorded a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, but shouldered the blame for a Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, citing lack of energy.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics use experience to eliminate Pacers, advance to NBA Finals
NBA // 1 day ago
Jaylen Brown, Celtics use experience to eliminate Pacers, advance to NBA Finals
May 28 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown said the Boston Celtics leaned on their experience to sweep the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals and advance to the title series for the second time in three years.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
NBA // 5 days ago
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played in the NBA since 2022 because of knee issues, received a new meniscus from a donor during his time off the court, he said on his podcast.
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
NBA // 5 days ago
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
May 24 (UPI) -- Coach Joe Mazzulla says his Boston Celtics need "more than confidence" if they want to beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, despite taking a 2-0 lead with a second-consecutive double-digit victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
NBA // 6 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
May 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers, who reached the playoffs in the last two years and won at least 44 games for three consecutive seasons, fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team announced Thursday.
Fever's Caitlin Clark 'as positive as possible' amid sour WNBA start
NBA // 6 days ago
Fever's Caitlin Clark 'as positive as possible' amid sour WNBA start
May 23 (UPI) -- Coming off the best game of her young WNBA career, Caitlin Clark said she is trying to remain "as positive as possible" as her Indiana Fever team dropped to 0-5 to start the season.
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving credits poise for stellar Game 1 showing vs. Timberwolves
NBA // 6 days ago
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving credits poise for stellar Game 1 showing vs. Timberwolves
May 23 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving credited himself deploying playoff poise during a 30-point performance that helped Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
NBA // 1 week ago
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
May 22 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown forced overtime with a clutch 3-pointer before Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 36 points over the final five minutes to lead the Boston Celtics over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals opener.
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
NBA // 1 week ago
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
May 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns took time to praise Chris Finch after clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals, calling the Minnesota Timberwolves coach the "best in the NBA" due to his leadership style.
