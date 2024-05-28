Advertisement
NBA
May 28, 2024 / 7:11 AM

Jaylen Brown, Celtics use experience to eliminate Pacers, advance to NBA Finals

By Alex Butler
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (L) scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half of a win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday in Indianapolis. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (L) scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half of a win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday in Indianapolis. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown said the Boston Celtics leaned on their experience to sweep the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals and advance to the title series for the second time in three years.

Brown recorded a game-high 29 points in the Celtics' 105-102 Game 4 triumph Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. He received Eastern Conference finals MVP honors for his efforts.

Advertisement

The Celtics will now meet the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Finals. They will look to win their first title since 2008 and 18th overall, which would pass the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in NBA history.

The Celtics, who posted a league-high 64 wins during the regular season, also will look to snap their trend of playoff failures over the last decade.

Advertisement

"We feel like we are a different team than we were last year and the year before that," Brown told reporters. "I know everybody wants to pigeonhole us to what happened in the past, but we've had a different team every single year. We've had three coaches in the last five years, still, people want to make it seem like it's the same.

"Time has gone by, experience has been gained. I think we are ready to put our best foot forward."

The Pacers, who played without injured All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, outshot their foes 46% to 44.9% in Game 4. Their bench held a 34-10 scoring advantage. The game featured 15 lead changes and was tied eight times.

"The guys did a great job of having an understanding that a game is not supposed to go a certain type of way," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "You have to find different ways to win. You have to learn how to protect leads, learn to come back from deficits, learn to execute in close game situations, you have to communicate adjustments and you just have to make plays. You've got to be tough-minded. As many different situations as we can put ourselves in heading into this last round, it's important.

Advertisement

"The guys have done a great job just winning games many different ways. We've gotten good practices executing .We've just got to continue it."

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum logged 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Brown scored 19 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter. He also supplied a clutch fourth-quarter block and assisted the go-ahead basket.

Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White scored 17 and 16 points, respectively. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points in the loss.

The lead switched hands twice through the first few minutes of Game 4. The Celtics then went on an 11-2 run for a 14-6 advantage. They carried a 29-27 lead into the second quarter. The lead switched 10 times in that frame, but the Celtics held a 58-57 edge at the break. Nembhard scored a dozen in the second quarter.

The Pacers outscored the Celtics 26-22 in the third and carried an 83-80 advantage into the fourth. They outscored their foes 11-5 through the first three minutes of the quarter, building a 94-84 edge.

They held onto the lead until Brown hit a jumper with 2:40 remaining, tying the score at 102-102. The Pacers missed their final four shots, including a Nembhard attempt that was blocked by Brown with just over a minute remaining.

Advertisement

White hit a clutch go-ahead corner 3-pointer on the resulting possession, giving the Celtics their final advantage. Nembhard missed a game-tying attempt from downtown on the Pacers' final possession.

"It's a hell of a team we just played," Brown said of the Pacers. "They made us earn every single game. We are extremely grateful that we are going to the Finals.

The Mavericks, who own a 3-0 lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, will host Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Dallas. Game 5, if necessary, will be Thursday in Minneapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
NBA // 3 days ago
Bulls' Lonzo Ball underwent meniscus transplant during NBA injury absence
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played in the NBA since 2022 because of knee issues, received a new meniscus from a donor during his time off the court, he said on his podcast.
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
NBA // 4 days ago
Coach Joe Mazzulla: Celtics need 'more than confidence,' despite 2-0 ECF lead
May 24 (UPI) -- Coach Joe Mazzulla says his Boston Celtics need "more than confidence" if they want to beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, despite taking a 2-0 lead with a second-consecutive double-digit victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
NBA // 4 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach J.B. Bickerstaff
May 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers, who reached the playoffs in the last two years and won at least 44 games for three consecutive seasons, fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the team announced Thursday.
Fever's Caitlin Clark 'as positive as possible' amid sour WNBA start
NBA // 4 days ago
Fever's Caitlin Clark 'as positive as possible' amid sour WNBA start
May 23 (UPI) -- Coming off the best game of her young WNBA career, Caitlin Clark said she is trying to remain "as positive as possible" as her Indiana Fever team dropped to 0-5 to start the season.
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving credits poise for stellar Game 1 showing vs. Timberwolves
NBA // 4 days ago
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving credits poise for stellar Game 1 showing vs. Timberwolves
May 23 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving credited himself deploying playoff poise during a 30-point performance that helped Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
NBA // 5 days ago
'Resilient' Celtics overcome Pacers in OT, win Game 1 of ECF
May 22 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown forced overtime with a clutch 3-pointer before Jayson Tatum scored 10 of his 36 points over the final five minutes to lead the Boston Celtics over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals opener.
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
NBA // 1 week ago
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
May 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns took time to praise Chris Finch after clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals, calling the Minnesota Timberwolves coach the "best in the NBA" due to his leadership style.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
NBA // 1 week ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
May 17 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic said he didn't want the Denver Nuggets to forget their 45-point blowout setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, urging teammates to learn from "a great loss."
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic said he avoided complaining to referees and focused on rekindling the joy he previously had while playing basketball during the Dallas Mavericks' latest playoff win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
NBA // 1 week ago
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
May 15 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark scored 20 points, but said she struggled with physicality, after making just 5 of 15 shots and totaling 10 turnovers in her WNBA debut, a 92-71 Indiana Fever loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
NBA/college basketball legend Bill Walton dies at 71 of cancer
NBA/college basketball legend Bill Walton dies at 71 of cancer
Golf champion Grayson Murray dies at 30
Golf champion Grayson Murray dies at 30
Rafael Nadal loses in first round, says 'good chance' 2024 was final French Open
Rafael Nadal loses in first round, says 'good chance' 2024 was final French Open
Indianapolis 500: Josef Newgarden becomes first repeat winner in 22 years
Indianapolis 500: Josef Newgarden becomes first repeat winner in 22 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement