Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 20, 2024 / 7:58 AM

Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run

By Alex Butler
Coach Chris Finch (L) and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Coach Chris Finch (L) and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns took time to praise Chris Finch after clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals, calling the Minnesota Timberwolves coach the "best in the NBA" due to his leadership style.

The comments came after the Timberwolves overcame a 20-point deficit en route to a 98-90 triumph over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series Sunday in Denver.

Advertisement

"It starts with our head coach, Chris Finch," Edwards told reporters. "He comes in every day, he comes to work, he gets there early. He's thinking about ways to get me and KAT open looks. He's thinking of ways to get Mike [Conley Jr.] and Rudy [Gobert] open looks. He's thinking of ways to get Jaden [McDaniels] involved. He's trying to keep Naz [Reid] in it to get him involved. He's just a great coach and he doesn't sugar coat anything with anybody.

Advertisement

"If KAT is [expletive] up, he'll get on KAT. If I'm [expletive] up, he'll get on me. If Rudy is [expletive] up, he'll get on Rudy. He'll get on anybody that's messing up throughout the game and I think that's what makes him the best coach in the NBA. No matter who it is, no matter how high the player is on the pole, he is going to get on you from start to finish. He is the head of our snake. We all listen to him and look up to him and he does a great job of making sure we are ready to go every night."

The Timberwolves made just 39.2% of their shots and were 10 of 34 (29.4%) from 3-point range, but outscored their foes 60-37 in the second half of the series finale.

"It showed us who we are," Edwards said. "The coach has believed in us, even though we were down 20 in the third. They [coaches] were like 'just keep making runs.' It showed us who we are. Once we really lock in on the defensive end, we are a hell of a team to beat."

Advertisement

The Nuggets and Timberwolves exchanged the lead four times in the first quarter. The Nuggets then ended the frame with an 8-0 run to carry a 24-19 edge into the second. The started that frame with another 8-0 run to build a 32-19 advantage and led 53-38 at halftime.

Star guard Jamal Murray put the Nuggets up 58-38 about 70 seconds into the second half. The Timberwolves then roared back, using a 19-3 surge to quickly close the deficit. They trailed by just one point to start the fourth quarter. Gobert made a go-ahead layup 12 seconds into the final frame and the Timberwolves never trailed again.

They outscored the defending champions 32-23 over the final 12 minutes to seal the victory.

"We didn't shoot the ball particularly well," Finch said. "But even when we were down, our defense was there. Then it went to a special place in the third quarter."

Towns logged 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. McDaniels logged 23 points. Gobert scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic totaled 34 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Murray logged a game-high 35 points, but was just 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

Advertisement

The Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Minneapolis.

"If we continue to play Timberwolves basketball, it will fix a lot of problems we may have with that team and what they do best," Towns said of the Mavericks. "As long as we play a Timberwolves brand of basketball, I like our chances."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
NBA // 3 days ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
May 17 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic said he didn't want the Denver Nuggets to forget their 45-point blowout setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, urging teammates to learn from "a great loss."
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
NBA // 4 days ago
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic said he avoided complaining to referees and focused on rekindling the joy he previously had while playing basketball during the Dallas Mavericks' latest playoff win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
NBA // 5 days ago
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
May 15 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark scored 20 points, but said she struggled with physicality, after making just 5 of 15 shots and totaling 10 turnovers in her WNBA debut, a 92-71 Indiana Fever loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
NBA // 5 days ago
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
May 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's new WNBA team will be called the Golden State Valkyries, the league announced Tuesday.
NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
May 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points in the second half and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit to rally past the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series.
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
NBA // 6 days ago
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
May 13 (UPI) -- Bronny James, who sustained cardiac arrest in July, was medically cleared to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft, a source with knowledge of the ruling told UPI on Monday.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
NBA // 6 days ago
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
May 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon muscled in for physical finishes and missed just one shot en route to 27 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4, tying the Western Conference semifinal series 2-2.
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
NBA // 1 week ago
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
May 10 (UPI) -- The WNBA is expected to award Toronto with an expansion team, with the new franchise set to start play in 2026. The team will be the WNBA's first franchise based outside of the United States.
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
May 9 (UPI) -- The NBA said Thursday it suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay after he hurled a basketball at fans during his team's season-ending loss.
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
NBA // 1 week ago
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
May 9 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee agreed to become head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA franchise announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Seize the Grey wins Preakness Stakes; Mystik Dan second
Seize the Grey wins Preakness Stakes; Mystik Dan second
Xander Schauffele wins first major with record 21-under at PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele wins first major with record 21-under at PGA Championship
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'
Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement