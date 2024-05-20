Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run

Coach Chris Finch (L) and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns took time to praise Chris Finch after clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals, calling the Minnesota Timberwolves coach the "best in the NBA" due to his leadership style. The comments came after the Timberwolves overcame a 20-point deficit en route to a 98-90 triumph over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series Sunday in Denver. Advertisement

"It starts with our head coach, Chris Finch," Edwards told reporters. "He comes in every day, he comes to work, he gets there early. He's thinking about ways to get me and KAT open looks. He's thinking of ways to get Mike [Conley Jr.] and Rudy [Gobert] open looks. He's thinking of ways to get Jaden [McDaniels] involved. He's trying to keep Naz [Reid] in it to get him involved. He's just a great coach and he doesn't sugar coat anything with anybody.

"If KAT is [expletive] up, he'll get on KAT. If I'm [expletive] up, he'll get on me. If Rudy is [expletive] up, he'll get on Rudy. He'll get on anybody that's messing up throughout the game and I think that's what makes him the best coach in the NBA. No matter who it is, no matter how high the player is on the pole, he is going to get on you from start to finish. He is the head of our snake. We all listen to him and look up to him and he does a great job of making sure we are ready to go every night."

The Timberwolves made just 39.2% of their shots and were 10 of 34 (29.4%) from 3-point range, but outscored their foes 60-37 in the second half of the series finale.

"It showed us who we are," Edwards said. "The coach has believed in us, even though we were down 20 in the third. They [coaches] were like 'just keep making runs.' It showed us who we are. Once we really lock in on the defensive end, we are a hell of a team to beat."

The Nuggets and Timberwolves exchanged the lead four times in the first quarter. The Nuggets then ended the frame with an 8-0 run to carry a 24-19 edge into the second. The started that frame with another 8-0 run to build a 32-19 advantage and led 53-38 at halftime.

Star guard Jamal Murray put the Nuggets up 58-38 about 70 seconds into the second half. The Timberwolves then roared back, using a 19-3 surge to quickly close the deficit. They trailed by just one point to start the fourth quarter. Gobert made a go-ahead layup 12 seconds into the final frame and the Timberwolves never trailed again.

They outscored the defending champions 32-23 over the final 12 minutes to seal the victory.

"We didn't shoot the ball particularly well," Finch said. "But even when we were down, our defense was there. Then it went to a special place in the third quarter."

Towns logged 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. McDaniels logged 23 points. Gobert scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

NBA MVP Nikola Jokic totaled 34 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Murray logged a game-high 35 points, but was just 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Minneapolis.

"If we continue to play Timberwolves basketball, it will fix a lot of problems we may have with that team and what they do best," Towns said of the Mavericks. "As long as we play a Timberwolves brand of basketball, I like our chances."