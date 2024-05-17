Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 17, 2024 / 7:38 AM

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic calls 45-point playoff blowout 'a great loss'

By Alex Butler
NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (R) and the Denver Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series Sunday in Denver. Photo by Justin Edmonds/EPA-EFE
NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (R) and the Denver Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series Sunday in Denver. Photo by Justin Edmonds/EPA-EFE

May 17 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic said he didn't want the Denver Nuggets to forget their 45-point blowout setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, urging teammates to learn from "a great loss."

Jokic made the comments at his postgame news conference after the 115-70 series-tying thrashing Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The three-time NBA MVP logged 22 points and nine rebounds.

Advertisement

"I think we need to let it sink in," Jokic told reporters. "It's a great loss. They beat us. They destroyed us. We should learn from it.

"You give them respect."

The third-seeded Timberwolves shot 46.5% from the floor, while holding the No. 2 Nuggets to 30.2% clip. They also held a 62-43 edge in rebounding and outpaced their foes 46-36 in points in the paint, 18-9 in fast break points, 36-9 in bench points and 19-3 in points off turnovers.

Advertisement

They led by as many as 50 points en route to forcing a decisive seventh game of the series.

"I'm going to take this as a great loss," Jokic said. "They beat our [expletive]. They were better than us in every segment of the game. We need to accept it, take it and try to be better next time.

"When you lose by 45, it's not something that happens every day. Just accept it. I'm cool with it."

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards scored 19 of his 27 points in the first half of the win. Jaden McDaniels chipped in 21 points. Fellow Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns logged 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Veteran guard Mike Conley, who missed Game 5 because of an Achilles tendon injury, totaled 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Timberwolves.

"Guys [were] just believing in themselves," Edwards said. "I think the last three games, we were all down on ourselves. We were trying to point the finger and blame somebody. Before the game, the coaches and staff did a great job of putting a clip together with the plays we made in the two games we won against these guys.

Advertisement

"Everybody started to believe after the edit they put together. I could tell the energy shifted."

The Nuggets started the game with a 9-2 run. Edwards and the Timberwolves roared back with 20 unanswered points, carried a 31-14 lead into the second quarter and never looked back. They added another 13-0 run in the second and held a 59-40 edge at halftime.

The Timberwolves outscored the Nuggets 27-21 in the third quarter. They used a 26-1 run in the fourth to push their edge to 114-64 with 4:28 remaining.

The Timberwolves outscored the Nuggets 29-9 over the final 12 minutes, with most of the star players, including Jokic and Edwards, missing the majority -- if not the entirety -- of the frame.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and guard Jamal Murray scored just 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss. The Nuggets made just 7 of 36 (19.4%) of their 3-point attempts.

They will host the Timberwolves in Game 7 on Sunday in Denver. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder or No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. The Mavericks, who lead that series 3-2, will host the Thunder in Game 6 at 8 p.m. Saturday in Dallas.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
NBA // 23 hours ago
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic said he avoided complaining to referees and focused on rekindling the joy he previously had while playing basketball during the Dallas Mavericks' latest playoff win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
NBA // 1 day ago
Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut
May 15 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark scored 20 points, but said she struggled with physicality, after making just 5 of 15 shots and totaling 10 turnovers in her WNBA debut, a 92-71 Indiana Fever loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
NBA // 2 days ago
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
May 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's new WNBA team will be called the Golden State Valkyries, the league announced Tuesday.
NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
May 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points in the second half and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit to rally past the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series.
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
NBA // 3 days ago
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
May 13 (UPI) -- Bronny James, who sustained cardiac arrest in July, was medically cleared to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft, a source with knowledge of the ruling told UPI on Monday.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
NBA // 3 days ago
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
May 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon muscled in for physical finishes and missed just one shot en route to 27 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4, tying the Western Conference semifinal series 2-2.
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
NBA // 6 days ago
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
May 10 (UPI) -- The WNBA is expected to award Toronto with an expansion team, with the new franchise set to start play in 2026. The team will be the WNBA's first franchise based outside of the United States.
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
May 9 (UPI) -- The NBA said Thursday it suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay after he hurled a basketball at fans during his team's season-ending loss.
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
NBA // 1 week ago
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
May 9 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee agreed to become head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA franchise announced Thursday.
Brunson, Knicks carry 2-0 lead on Pacers into Indianapolis
NBA // 1 week ago
Brunson, Knicks carry 2-0 lead on Pacers into Indianapolis
May 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson overcame an early injury and scored 29 points to lead the New York Knicks to a comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa review reversed Odell Beckham Jr.'s hesitance to join Dolphins
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
Doncic channels 'the old Luka' in leading Mavericks past Thunder
Favorite scratched from Preakness -- good news for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan
Favorite scratched from Preakness -- good news for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
NFL teams use celebrity cameos, parody movies, video games for schedule releases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement