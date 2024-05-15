Advertisement
NBA
May 15, 2024 / 7:39 AM

Caitlin Clark wants to 'move on' after 20-point, 10-turnover WNBA debut

By Alex Butler

May 15 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark scored 20 points, but said she struggled with physicality, after making just 5 of 15 shots and totaling 10 turnovers in her WNBA debut, a 92-71 Indiana Fever loss to the Connecticut Sun.

"There is a lot to learn from," Clark told reporters at her postgame news conference Tuesday in Uncasville, Conn. "It's the first one. There is going to be good ones and going to be bad ones.

Advertisement

"Like we said in the locker room: we play on Thursday. You've gotta learn from it and move on and be ready to go."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft went 0 for 3 and failed to score in the first quarter, when she was limited to just 5:13 of action because of foul trouble.

Related

She went on to score seven in the second, five in the third and eight in the fourth.

"She's a rookie in this league," Fever coach Christie Sides said. "This is the best league in this world. We've gotta teach her what these games are going to look like for her every single night.

Advertisement

"We've gotta eliminate some of that pressure for her. That's on me. That's on my staff to figure out."

Clark, known for her 3-point marksmanship at the collegiate level, made 4 of 11 attempts from downtown. She also logged three assists, two steals and four fouls. But her 10 turnovers were a WNBA record for a player making a career debut.

Clark scored the first points of her WNBA career with a layup midway through the second quarter. She made her first 3-pointer about five minutes later.

The Sun led the Fever 49-39 at halftime and outscored their foes 43-32 in the second half. They outscored the Fever 32-28 in the paint, 29-14 in points off turnovers and 15-6 in second-chance points. They led by as many as 23 points.

"It was definitely the physicality," Clark said, when asked about the reason for her struggles. "Also, some uncharacteristic stuff. I picked up the ball and traveled, dribble off my foot, on the inbound, I turned it over. You have to be crisper."

Advertisement

Forward NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with 13 points and nine rebounds. DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas chipped in 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory.

The Fever will host the New York Liberty in their regular-season opener at 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Latest Headlines

Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
NBA // 21 hours ago
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
May 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's new WNBA team will be called the Golden State Valkyries, the league announced Tuesday.
NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
May 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points in the second half and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit to rally past the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series.
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
NBA // 1 day ago
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
May 13 (UPI) -- Bronny James, who sustained cardiac arrest in July, was medically cleared to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft, a source with knowledge of the ruling told UPI on Monday.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
NBA // 1 day ago
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
May 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon muscled in for physical finishes and missed just one shot en route to 27 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4, tying the Western Conference semifinal series 2-2.
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
NBA // 4 days ago
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
May 10 (UPI) -- The WNBA is expected to award Toronto with an expansion team, with the new franchise set to start play in 2026. The team will be the WNBA's first franchise based outside of the United States.
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
May 9 (UPI) -- The NBA said Thursday it suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay after he hurled a basketball at fans during his team's season-ending loss.
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
NBA // 5 days ago
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
May 9 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee agreed to become head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA franchise announced Thursday.
Brunson, Knicks carry 2-0 lead on Pacers into Indianapolis
NBA // 6 days ago
Brunson, Knicks carry 2-0 lead on Pacers into Indianapolis
May 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson overcame an early injury and scored 29 points to lead the New York Knicks to a comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Kyrie Irving: Mavericks must analyze attitude, Thunder tendencies to flip playoff series
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyrie Irving: Mavericks must analyze attitude, Thunder tendencies to flip playoff series
May 8 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving says the Dallas Mavericks must shift their attitude and continue to study Oklahoma City Thunder player tendencies if they want to snatch back momentum in their Western Conference semifinal series.
Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Nuggets, 'smell blood in water'
NBA // 1 week ago
Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Nuggets, 'smell blood in water'
May 7 (UPI) -- Coach Chris Finch said that the Minnesota Timberwolves defense could "smell blood in the water" during their Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets, which helped them go up 2-0 in their Western Conference semifinals series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife of seven years
Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife of seven years
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
Rodgers, Jets to face 49ers in 2024's first Monday Night Football matchup
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement