Advertisement
NBA
May 14, 2024 / 10:36 AM

Bay Area's new WNBA franchise reveals 'Valkyries' name, branding

By Alex Butler
The Golden State Valkyries will play home games, starting in 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
The Golden State Valkyries will play home games, starting in 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's new WNBA team will be called the Golden State Valkyries, the league announced Tuesday.

"Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering -- flying through air and sea alike," the franchise said in a news release.

Advertisement

"This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in October that the Bay Area had been awarded the league's first expansion franchise since 2008. The Valkyries' headquarters will be in Oakland, and they will play their games at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Related

Valkyries president Jess Smith spoke about the new name and branding during an appearance Tuesday on "Good Morning America." Joe Lacob, the majority owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, also owns the Valkyries.

Advertisement

"This moment is so much bigger than Golden State," Smith said. "It's so much bigger than the Valkyries. What we are seeing happening in women's sports right now is just the beginning of the sustainability and incredible growth around the game and to have expansion in the WNBA."

The Valkyries' V-shaped logo is violet and black and features a rendition of the Bay Bridge, which connects San Francisco and Oakland. The bridge's tower resembles a sword.

Fans sent suggestions for the new team name through surveys and social media. A San Francisco Chronicle reader poll featured Valkyries, Fog, Amazons and Waves as finalists for the team name.

The Valkyries also posted a video for their name reveal. Singer-songwriter Kehlani, an Oakland native, narrated the video.

"Born from the Bay, gilded in gold," Kehlani said over the footage, which included scenes from the Bay Area, including Chase Center.

"This is where legends take flight. But our story has yet to be written."

Valkyries merchandise is available at shop.valkyries.com. The franchise will host a block party Saturday at Thrive City, a gathering space located on the Chase Center campus in San Francisco.

The 2024 WNBA season will tip off Tuesday night. The Washington Mystics will host the New York Liberty in the season opener at 7 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun in the second game at 8 p.m. in Uncasville, Conn.

The Valkyries will start play in 2025. Last week, reports surfaced stating that the WNBA also is expected to award a franchise to Toronto. That franchise would begin play in 2026 and be the first WNBA team located outside of the United States.

The league has yet to officially announce the Toronto expansion, which would require a vote from the WNBA and the NBA board of governors -- team owners.

Latest Headlines

NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
NBA // 3 hours ago
NBA playoffs: Thunder 'endure early punches,' rally past Mavericks in Game 4
May 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points in the second half and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit to rally past the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series.
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
NBA // 1 day ago
Bronny James medically cleared for 2024 NBA Draft after cardiac arrest
May 13 (UPI) -- Bronny James, who sustained cardiac arrest in July, was medically cleared to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft, a source with knowledge of the ruling told UPI on Monday.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
NBA // 1 day ago
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
May 13 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon muscled in for physical finishes and missed just one shot en route to 27 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4, tying the Western Conference semifinal series 2-2.
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
NBA // 4 days ago
Toronto expected to be WNBA's first international expansion team
May 10 (UPI) -- The WNBA is expected to award Toronto with an expansion team, with the new franchise set to start play in 2026. The team will be the WNBA's first franchise based outside of the United States.
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan
May 9 (UPI) -- The NBA said Thursday it suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay after he hurled a basketball at fans during his team's season-ending loss.
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
NBA // 5 days ago
Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics' top assistant Charles Lee as new coach
May 9 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee agreed to become head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA franchise announced Thursday.
Brunson, Knicks carry 2-0 lead on Pacers into Indianapolis
NBA // 5 days ago
Brunson, Knicks carry 2-0 lead on Pacers into Indianapolis
May 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson overcame an early injury and scored 29 points to lead the New York Knicks to a comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Kyrie Irving: Mavericks must analyze attitude, Thunder tendencies to flip playoff series
NBA // 6 days ago
Kyrie Irving: Mavericks must analyze attitude, Thunder tendencies to flip playoff series
May 8 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving says the Dallas Mavericks must shift their attitude and continue to study Oklahoma City Thunder player tendencies if they want to snatch back momentum in their Western Conference semifinal series.
Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Nuggets, 'smell blood in water'
NBA // 1 week ago
Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Nuggets, 'smell blood in water'
May 7 (UPI) -- Coach Chris Finch said that the Minnesota Timberwolves defense could "smell blood in the water" during their Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets, which helped them go up 2-0 in their Western Conference semifinals series.
Brunson, Knicks will 'learn from winning' after Game 1 triumph vs. Pacers
NBA // 1 week ago
Brunson, Knicks will 'learn from winning' after Game 1 triumph vs. Pacers
May 7 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson provided another historic performance, scoring 43 points to spark a Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers, but says his New York Knicks must "learn from winning" if they want continued playoff success.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Camila Giorgi announces retirement from tennis amid Italian tax probe
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Jimmy Johnson, legendary 49er Hall of Famer, dies at 86
Saturday's Preakness Stakes could keep Triple Crown hopes up
Saturday's Preakness Stakes could keep Triple Crown hopes up
Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko killed in Russia-Ukraine war
Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko killed in Russia-Ukraine war
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets use 'surgical execution' to beat Timberwolves, tie playoff series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement