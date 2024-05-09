Trending
May 9, 2024 / 7:13 PM

NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 4 games after throwing ball at fan

By Ehren Wynder
The NBA said Thursday it suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (pictured, 2019) for four games without pay after he hurled a basketball at fans during his team's season-ending loss. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
The NBA said Thursday it suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (pictured, 2019) for four games without pay after he hurled a basketball at fans during his team's season-ending loss. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The NBA said Thursday it suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay after he hurled a basketball at fans during his team's season-ending loss.

Beverly threw a basketball into the seats behind the visitors bench while the Bucks were being eliminated by the host Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round series last week.

Cameras showed the ball hit a fan in the head. After Beverly asked for the ball back and had it thrown back to him, he then shot it back at that fan.

Beverly on a Wednesday episode of his "Pat Bev Podcast" said he was called a word he'd never been called before but that his own actions were "still inexcusable."

"Unfortunate situation that should've never happened," he said. "What I did was bad, and that should have never happened. I have to be better and I will be better. That should have never happened, regardless of what was said, simple as that."

Indianapolis police on Wednesday said they were opening an investigation into the incident. The case was then forwarded to detectives "who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously."

The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office on completion of the investigation.

Beverly also was suspended for refusing to answer questions from ESPN producer Malinda Adams during a group interview in the locker room after the Bucks' loss. He told her to get her microphone out of his face and eventually told her to leave the interview circle.

"Patrick Beverley's behavior towards ESPN producer Malinda Adams was unacceptable, unprofessional and failed to meet the standard that NBA players consistently meet in their interactions with the media," Tim Frank, the NBA's senior vice president of league operations communications said in a statement.

Beverley will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, coming off of a minimum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and then the Bucks. His next team would have to keep him off for four regular season games due to the suspension.

His suspension could cost him around $90,000 if he signs another minimum contract for next season, which is projected to be $3.3 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The temperamental player was hit with a one-game suspension in 2021 while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers after he shoved Chris Paul during a Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Beverly, who just completed his 12th season with the NBA averaged 8.2 points and 5.5 assists across the six games against the Pacers in the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz in 2022 traded Beverly to the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Stanley Johnson and guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

The NBA's recent action against Beverly is more severe than its handling of Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, who on Monday threw a heat pack onto the court during the team's playoff loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Murray was fined $100,000 but has not been suspended over the incident.

