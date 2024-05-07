Trending
NBA
May 7, 2024 / 8:16 AM

Brunson, Knicks will 'learn from winning' after Game 1 triumph vs. Pacers

By Alex Butler
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored at least 40 points in each of his last four playoff appearances. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
May 7 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson provided another historic performance, scoring 43 points to spark a Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers, but says his New York Knicks must "learn from winning" if they want continued playoff success.

Brunson made 14 of 26 shots and 14 of 14 free throw attempts en route to his latest effort in the 121-117 victory Monday in New York. Game 2 of the best-of-seven game Eastern Conference semifinals series will tip off Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

"Go out there and just figure out how to win," Brunson told reporters. "Learn from winning, honestly. We can't just win and sit back and relax. We gotta continue to learn to be better. We knew we could have played better [Monday]. They had our number for most of the night. We just made a couple more plays down the stretch.

"We know we've gotta be better because they're going to be better. That has to be our mentality going forward."

Brunson, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, became just the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in four-consecutive playoff games. Michael Jordan, Jerry West and Bernard King are the only other players to accomplish that feat. West holds the NBA record, with six-consecutive such performances from the 1965 postseason.

Brunson started his historic run with 47 points in Game 4 of a first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. That performance sparked a 97-92 victory and gave the Knicks a 3-1 series lead.

He supplied another 40 points two days later, but the Knicks lost Game 5 of the series. He then poured in 41 points in a Game 6 victory.

Brunson, a first-time All-Star who averaged a career-high 28.7 points during the regular season, is shooting 50.4% over his last four games. He made 47.9% of his shots during the regular season. Brunson also is averaging 8.5 assists per game during his historic stretch, compared to his 6.7 assists per bout during the regular season.

"The thing I love about him is that he is all about the team," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "All he cares about is winning. He cares about his teammates. In the end, whatever it is that we need, he'll provide."

The Knicks narrowly outshot the Pacers 53.7% to 52.3% and held a 47.8% to 38.5% edge in 3-point percentage. They also out-rebounded their foes 40-32. They won despite trailing 64-58 in points in the paint and 46-3 in bench points.

Brunson's fourth-quarter effort helped the Knicks overcome a nine-point deficit they faced early on in the final frame. The Knicks immediately went on an 8-0 run to cut that deficit to 94-93 with 8:56 remaining.

Brunson later scored seven points during a 9-0 run, which gave the Knicks a 113-109 lead with 2:42 remaining. The Pacers retook the lead about a minute later. Brunson then answered with a game-tying jumper and the Knicks never trailed again.

Fellow Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo sank a 3-pointer on the next possession. Veteran forward Pascal Siakam answered with a layup to cut the deficit to 118-117 with 27 seconds remaining, but the Pacers didn't score again.

Center Myles Turner was called for a controversial offensive foul on the Pacers' next possession. Brunson went on to sink three-consecutive free throws to ice the series-opening victory.

DiVincenzo scored 25 points for the Knicks. Forward Josh Hart totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward O.G. Anunoby scored 13 points apiece.

Turner led the Pacers with 23 points, but only logged two rebounds.

Brunson and the Knicks will host the Pacers in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in New York. The game will air on TNT.

The winner of the series will face the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 1 of the Celtics-Cavaliers series will tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Boston and air on TNT.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals series at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Oklahoma City. That game will also air on TNT.

The winner of that series will face the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. The Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 106-80 in Game 1 of their semifinal series Monday in Denver.

