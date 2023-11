The NBA has confirmed it is investigating an alleged relationship between Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey and an underage girl. File Photo by Erik Drost/ Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The NBA has confirmed it is looking into allegations concerning Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and his relationship with an underage girl. NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed to several media outlets on Friday that an investigation of Giddey has begun but did not offer specifics. Advertisement

The 21-year-old Australian took questions from reporters after practice Friday morning but did not elaborate on the claims that he had a relationship with a high school student.

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey told reporters at the team's shootaround ahead of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys wanna know about it. But just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault refused to comment beyond calling the situation a "personal matter."

Earlier in the week, pictures and video surfaced on social media reportedly showing Giddey and a high school student together in a club environment. Giddey, who was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, allegedly appears shirtless in one of the posts.

Another reportedly shows Giddey speaking with the girl's brother.

The original posts have since been deleted.

The third-year pro has disabled comments on his social media accounts, including Instagram.