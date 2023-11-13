Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 13, 2023 / 9:15 AM

76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) scored a career-high 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) scored a career-high 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey wasn't thinking about himself after scoring a career-high 50 points. He took the opportunity to dedicate the game to teammate Kelly Oubre, who was recently hit by a car.

Maxey's performance sparked a 137-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 76ers announced earlier in the day that Oubre was hospitalized after he was hit by a car Saturday night. Oubre sustained a fractured rib, but his injuries aren't considered season-ending.

Advertisement

"This had nothing to do with me," Maxey said on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast. "This was all Kelly Oubre, man. We are praying for him and love him.

"I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon."

Star center Joel Embiid paced the 76ers early on, scoring 19 points over the first 12 minutes. The 76ers led 38-27 to start the second quarter. Maxey netted 17 over the next 12 minutes and the 76ers led 69-60 at the break.

Advertisement

The Pacers outscored the 76ers 39-31 in the third, cutting the deficit to 100-99. Maxey made 7 of 11 shots in the fourth, scoring 16 points down the stretch to seal the victory.

The 76ers guard made 20 of 32 shots, including seven 3-pointers. He also logged seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Embiid totaled 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Forward Tobias Harris chipped in 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton logged 25 points and 17 assists in the loss.

"Joel wanted me to get 50 more than even I did," Maxey told reporters, when asked about Embiid's contributions. "When he gave me the ball, he said, 'You are going to shoot this basketball.' And that's why I appreciate my teammates, my coaches and the fans.

"It was a great night and we got the win, which is what matters most."

76ers coach Nick Nurse provided an update about Oubre on Sunday during a news conference. He said it was "shocking to get the news" about the accident.

"He is back home," Nurse said. "I think he is doing OK, but it was a pretty traumatic incident. He is home resting fairly comfortably. That's kinda where we are right now. I think he will be back observing practice by about Tuesday. We will have about a week before we evaluate where he is at.

Advertisement

"Then we will probably know a little better where he is and what the timeline looks like."

Oubre, 27, signed with the 76ers in September. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in eight appearances this season.

Nicolas Batum started in place of Oubre against the Pacers.

The 76ers (8-1) will host the Pacers (6-4) in the group stage of the NBA's in-season tournament at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Read More

Latest Headlines

76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
NBA // 16 hours ago
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- 76ers player Kelly Oubre Jr. has been released from a Philadelphia hospital after being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car Saturday night, the team said.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
NBA // 4 days ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo gave several fans a rare experience, momentarily taking a courtside seat after he was ejected for a stare down during a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Detroit Pistons.
San Francisco Bay area, Warriors' home court to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game
NBA // 6 days ago
San Francisco Bay area, Warriors' home court to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held in the San Francisco Bay area and is set for Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, the NBA announced Monday.
'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns
NBA // 1 week ago
'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points, including 10 over the final five minutes, and outdueled Kevin Durant, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.
Clippers to trade for 76ers star James Harden
NBA // 1 week ago
Clippers to trade for 76ers star James Harden
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal that also includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, seven players and several draft picks, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
LeBron James shrugs off criticism, playing restriction in Lakers' first win
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James shrugs off criticism, playing restriction in Lakers' first win
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- LeBron James ditched plans to limit his minutes early in the season, shredded the Phoenix Suns defense and led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season before addressing critics on the TNT broadcast.
Damian Lillard scores Bucks debut record 39 in win over 76ers
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Damian Lillard scores Bucks debut record 39 in win over 76ers
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard poured in 39 points, including all of the Milwaukee Bucks' final 11 points, to pilot a dramatic win over the Philadelphia 76ers in his debut with his new team.
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Blazers in season opener
NBA // 2 weeks ago
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Blazers in season opener
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 27 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 12-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their 2023 NBA season opener.
Doncic, Mavericks beat Spurs, spoil Wembanyama's NBA debut
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Doncic, Mavericks beat Spurs, spoil Wembanyama's NBA debut
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic logged a 33-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the San Antonio Spurs and spoiling Victor Wembanyama's regular-season NBA debut.
Heat survive scare vs. Pistons, win season opener
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat survive scare vs. Pistons, win season opener
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Cade Cunningham launched a 30-foot shot at the buzzer, clanking the go-ahead attempt off the back iron as a Detroit Pistons rally fell just short, resulting in a narrow loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas A&M fires football coach Jimbo Fisher amid futility
Texas A&M fires football coach Jimbo Fisher amid futility
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement