76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (L) scored a career-high 50 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey wasn't thinking about himself after scoring a career-high 50 points. He took the opportunity to dedicate the game to teammate Kelly Oubre, who was recently hit by a car. Maxey's performance sparked a 137-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 76ers announced earlier in the day that Oubre was hospitalized after he was hit by a car Saturday night. Oubre sustained a fractured rib, but his injuries aren't considered season-ending. Advertisement

"This had nothing to do with me," Maxey said on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast. "This was all Kelly Oubre, man. We are praying for him and love him.

"I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon."

Star center Joel Embiid paced the 76ers early on, scoring 19 points over the first 12 minutes. The 76ers led 38-27 to start the second quarter. Maxey netted 17 over the next 12 minutes and the 76ers led 69-60 at the break.

The Pacers outscored the 76ers 39-31 in the third, cutting the deficit to 100-99. Maxey made 7 of 11 shots in the fourth, scoring 16 points down the stretch to seal the victory.

The 76ers guard made 20 of 32 shots, including seven 3-pointers. He also logged seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Embiid totaled 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Forward Tobias Harris chipped in 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton logged 25 points and 17 assists in the loss.

"Joel wanted me to get 50 more than even I did," Maxey told reporters, when asked about Embiid's contributions. "When he gave me the ball, he said, 'You are going to shoot this basketball.' And that's why I appreciate my teammates, my coaches and the fans.

"It was a great night and we got the win, which is what matters most."

76ers coach Nick Nurse provided an update about Oubre on Sunday during a news conference. He said it was "shocking to get the news" about the accident.

"He is back home," Nurse said. "I think he is doing OK, but it was a pretty traumatic incident. He is home resting fairly comfortably. That's kinda where we are right now. I think he will be back observing practice by about Tuesday. We will have about a week before we evaluate where he is at.

"Then we will probably know a little better where he is and what the timeline looks like."

Oubre, 27, signed with the 76ers in September. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in eight appearances this season.

Nicolas Batum started in place of Oubre against the Pacers.

The 76ers (8-1) will host the Pacers (6-4) in the group stage of the NBA's in-season tournament at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday in Philadelphia.