Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Oct. 19, 2023 / 8:09 AM

Aces rally past Liberty to become WNBA's first repeat champion in 21 years

By Alex Butler

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson logged a game-high 24 points and 16 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces overcame a deficit and held back a late rally to win Game 4 of the WNBA Finals and become the league's first repeat champion in 21 years.

Wilson, who was named Finals MVP, made 11 of 21 shots in the 70-69 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Aces, who posted the best regular-season record in the WNBA, managed to win playing without starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes.

Advertisement

"This is what it's all about," Wilson told reporters. "To have your name etched in history with other teams. We never gave up. This is a moment we need to celebrate. Not a lot of people get a chance to do it."

The Aces made 41.8% of their shots, compared to the Liberty's 36.1% clip. They outscored the Liberty 44 to 24 in the paint and overcame an early 12-point deficit.

The Liberty went on a 16-2 run about four minutes into the game to take a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and carried a 23-13 edge into the second.

Advertisement

Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot scored nine points over the first 10 minutes. The Aces started the second with an 8-2 run, but the Liberty scored eight unanswered to end the quarter and carried a 39-30 lead into halftime.

Star guard Sabrina Ionescu drained a 3-pointer to start the third, giving the Liberty their largest lead. The Aces then used an 11-2 run to end the quarter and led 53-51 to start the fourth. Wilson scored nine points in the third quarter.

The Aces opened the fourth quarter with a 7-2 run and never trailed again. Wilson hit a jump shot with 1:27 remaining to give the Aces a 70-64 edge. Vandersloot responded with a 3-pointer 14 seconds later to cut the lead to three. She then stole the ball and assisted an Ionescu jumper to make the score 70-69 with 41 seconds remaining, but the Liberty could not convert in the final seconds.

Guard Jackie Young scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter of the victory. Aces forwards Cayla George and Alysha Clark netted 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Vandersloot scored 19 points in the loss. Forward Betnijah Laney and Ionescu logged 15 and 13 points, respectively. WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart totaled 10 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Liberty.

Advertisement

The Aces are the third WNBA team to repeat as champions. The Los Angeles Sparks last accomplished the feat in 2001-02. The Houston Comets won titles from 1997 to 2000.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reebok hires Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson to head basketball division
NBA // 6 days ago
Reebok hires Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson to head basketball division
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Reebok hired Shaquille O'Neal as its president of basketball and fellow NBA legend Allen Iverson as vice president, the sports apparel company announced Thursday.
A'Ja Wilson, Aces move within a win of repeating WNBA title
NBA // 6 days ago
A'Ja Wilson, Aces move within a win of repeating WNBA title
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Two-time MVP A'ja Wilson dominated on both ends of the floor, logging a game-high 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces over the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Finals.
MVPs Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson set to lead Liberty, Aces in WNBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
MVPs Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson set to lead Liberty, Aces in WNBA Finals
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The two most recent MVPs will face off in the 2023 WNBA Finals, when Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces meet in Game 1 on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Damian Lillard 'excited for next chapter' after Bucks trade
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Damian Lillard 'excited for next chapter' after Bucks trade
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard is "excited for the next chapter" after months of speculation ended with the All-Star guard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, he wrote on his social media platforms.
Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to 4-year, $48 million deal
NBA // 1 month ago
Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to 4-year, $48 million deal
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Jarred Vanderbilt agreed to a 4-year, $48 million contract.
Brandon Hunter, former NBA player turned successful agent, dies at 42
NBA // 1 month ago
Brandon Hunter, former NBA player turned successful agent, dies at 42
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Brandon Hunter, a basketball player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, died Tuesday during a hot yoga workout. He was 42.
Breanna Stewart breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season scoring record
NBA // 1 month ago
Breanna Stewart breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season scoring record
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart poured in 40 points and totaled 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to its seventh-consecutive win, while breaking WNBA legend Diana Taurasi's single-season scoring record in the process.
A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
NBA // 1 month ago
A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson tied the WNBA's single-game scoring record with 53 points in a Las Vegas Aces victory over the Atlanta Dream, but her teammates say she is "just starting" to reach her prime.
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
NBA // 1 month ago
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined James Harden $100,000 after the veteran guard called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar and said he wouldn't play for any team that employs the executive, the league announced.
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has shoes stolen from Las Vegas arena
NBA // 2 months ago
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has shoes stolen from Las Vegas arena
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu asked for an alleged thief to return her "insoles," after her Sabrina 1 signature shoes were stolen between games at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Ridder among Week 7 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Ridder among Week 7 must-starts
Mostert, Mattison among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 7
Mostert, Mattison among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 7
Fantasy football: Mason, Mitchell, Carr lead add/drops for Week 7
Fantasy football: Mason, Mitchell, Carr lead add/drops for Week 7
Aiyuk, Olave among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Aiyuk, Olave among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Freiermuth among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 7
Fantasy football: Freiermuth among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement