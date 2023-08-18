Trending
Aug. 18, 2023

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has shoes stolen from Las Vegas arena

By Alex Butler
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (L) scored 22 points in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in Las Vegas. Photo by John Mac/Wikimedia Commons
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu asked for an alleged thief to return her "insoles," after her Sabrina 1 signature shoes after someone apparently stole the shoes between games at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Ionescu said the game-worn Nike shoes disappeared after the Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 82-63 for the Commissioner's Cup championship on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Liberty battled the Aces again Thursday, losing 88-75 in Las Vegas.

"Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena," Ionescu tweeted Thursday night. "Please just bring me my insoles back. R.I.P. to my Sabrina 1s."

The shoes can be replaced easily, but the insoles were customized to cushion Ionescu's feet.

Ionescu posted two photos of the missing shoes. One pair features the word "quack" and a green and yellow colorway, a nod to her time with the Oregon Ducks.

The other shoes are black, gray and gold and feature the words "Thanks" and "Uncle Phil," references to Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Ionescu wore the Oregon Ducks Sabrina 1s during Tuesday's game. She debuted the Thanks Uncle Phil signature shoes Sunday in Indianapolis.

A spokesman for MGM Resorts, which owns the arena, told ESPN that police are investigating.

Nike announced Ionescu's first signature shoe in March. The unisex Sabrina 1s will be available for sale Sept. 1.

Ionescu totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists in Tuesdays win. She totaled a game-high 22 points, four rebounds and two assists in Thursday's loss. Ionescu also made six 3-pointers in the setback, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record nine games with at least six 3-pointers in a single season.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season. The Liberty (24-7) are the No. 2 team in the WNBA, just behind the first-place Aces (28-3).

The Liberty will face the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) at 10 p.m. Friday in Phoenix.

