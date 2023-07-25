Trending
Advertisement
NBA
July 25, 2023 / 2:03 PM

Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract

By Alex Butler
1/5
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (L) averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (L) averaged a career-high 26.6 points per game last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and forward Jaylen Brown agreed to a 5-year, $304 million extension -- the most lucrative contract in NBA history.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Boston Globe about the agreement Tuesday.

Advertisement

Brown, 26, averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 67 starts last season.

The two-time All-Star and 2022-23 second-team All-NBA selection joined the Celtics as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Brown averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game through his first seven seasons. He is now under contract through 2028-29.

Read More

LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season

Latest Headlines

LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
NBA // 2 hours ago
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
July 25 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice and was taken to the hospital, a family spokesperson said. He is in stable condition.
WNBA star Candace Parker out indefinitely after foot surgery
NBA // 3 hours ago
WNBA star Candace Parker out indefinitely after foot surgery
July 25 (UPI) -- WNBA star Candace Parker underwent foot surgery and is out indefinitely, the Las Vegas Aces announced.
AS Monaco signs 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker
NBA // 4 days ago
AS Monaco signs 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker
July 21 (UPI) -- AS Monaco signed four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker to a 1-year contract, the French basketball franchise announced Friday.
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
July 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving partnered with Chinese sports brand ANTA for a new signature product line, the company announced Wednesday. The move comes seven months after his split with Nike.
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
July 12 (UPI) -- The NBA's board of governors approved two rule changes for the 2023-24 season, including a second coach's challenge and a flopping penalty, the league announced.
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics agreed to trade forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree to 5-year extension
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree to 5-year extension
July 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards agreed to a 5-year contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million.
Sixers' James Harden opts into $35.6M, but could be traded
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Sixers' James Harden opts into $35.6M, but could be traded
June 30 (UPI) -- James Harden will opt into his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 and work with the Philadelphia 76ers to find a trade partner this off-season.
Kings, Harrison Barnes agree to $54M extension
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Kings, Harrison Barnes agree to $54M extension
June 30 (UPI) -- Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings agreed to a 3-year, $53 million extension, keeping the forward with the team through 2025-26 campaign.
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Minnesota Timberwolves, center Naz Reid agree to $42M deal
June 26 (UPI) -- Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a 3-year, $42 million contract, keeping the center out of free agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling
NFL suspends Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling
Saquon Barkley, Giants agreed to 1-year deal worth up to $11M
Saquon Barkley, Giants agreed to 1-year deal worth up to $11M
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement