Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract

July 25 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and forward Jaylen Brown agreed to a 5-year, $304 million extension -- the most lucrative contract in NBA history.
Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Boston Globe about the agreement Tuesday.
Brown, 26, averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 67 starts last season.
The two-time All-Star and 2022-23 second-team All-NBA selection joined the Celtics as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Brown averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game through his first seven seasons. He is now under contract through 2028-29.