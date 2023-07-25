WNBA star Candace Parker out indefinitely after foot surgery

WNBA star Candace Parker (C) played through a foot fracture this season before having surgery. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- WNBA star Candace Parker underwent foot surgery and is out indefinitely, the Las Vegas Aces announced. The Aces said Parker had the fracture repaired Monday. Advertisement

"Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery," the Aces said.

The Aces said Parker will "work her way toward getting healthy as soon as possible."

Parker, 37, averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 18 starts this season. She totaled 10 points and six rebounds in her last appearance, an 80-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 7 in Dallas.

The Aces will face the Chicago Sky at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Chicago.