Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (R) averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game in 2022-23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a 3-year, $42 million contract, keeping the center out of free agency. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Star Tribune about the pact Sunday night. The contract includes a player option for the 2025-26 campaign. Advertisement

Reid, 23, averaged a career-high 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over 68 appearances last season.

He sustained a season-ending wrist injury in March. Reid helped the Timberwolves post a 42-40 regular-season record. They then lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

The 6-foot-9 center averaged 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over his first four seasons with the Timberwolves.