June 22, 2023 / 2:19 PM

UConn, basketball coach Dan Hurley agree to 6-year, $32M extension

By Alex Butler
Coach Dan Hurley led the UConn Huskies to the national title in April with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament finale. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
June 22 (UPI) -- Men's basketball coach Dan Hurley and the University of Connecticut agreed to a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension, less than three months after he led the Huskies to a national title, the school said Thursday.

"My family and I sincerely appreciate [UConn President] Radenka Maric, [athletic director] David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us," Hurley said in a news release.

"I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball."

The pact runs through 2029 and includes performance-based incentives. Hurley, 50, started his UConn tenure in 2018. He has a 104-55 record, with three NCAA Tournament appearances, in five seasons with the Huskies.

Hurley's Huskies went 31-8 in 2022-23 en route to a No. 4 seed in the tournament. They beat Iona, Saint Mary's Arkansas and Gonzaga to reach the Final Four. The Huskies then beat Miami in the national semifinal and San Diego State 76-59 on April 3 for their fifth national title.

Hurley led Wagner to a 38-23 record in his first tenure as a college head coach, which spanned between the 2010 and 2011 seasons. He then went 113-82 in six seasons coaching Rhode Island.

Overall, Hurley has a 255-160 overall record in 13 seasons as a college head coach.

"I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men's basketball program," Benedict said. "The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable.

"I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future."

