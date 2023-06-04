Advertisement
NBA
June 4, 2023 / 11:25 PM

Miami Heat steal Game 2 from Denver Nuggets, tie NBA Finals

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (R) totaled 21 points and nine assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Denver. Photo by Bob Pearson/EPA-EFE
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (R) totaled 21 points and nine assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Denver. Photo by Bob Pearson/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- Miami Heat players watched an early edge evaporate, but rekindled a simmering shooting stroke in the fourth quarter for a Game 2 comeback win over the Denver Nuggets, tying the NBA Finals 1-1 on Sunday in Denver.

The Heat, who trailed by as many as 15 points, made 17 of 35 3-point attempts in the 111-108 victory at Ball Arena. Point guard Gabe Vincent totaled a team-high 23 points. Forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo scored 21 points each.

Advertisement

Forward Duncan Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter to spark the late Heat rally.

"We have a lot of belief as a group," Robinson told reporters. "We liked the flow of the game and how it was going. We felt like we really had it on our terms and were making it difficult for them. ... We just needed to come out with a sense of urgency in the fourth.

Advertisement

"It was 'now or never.'"

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 41 points, with 11 rebounds, but totaled five turnovers and just four assists. The Nuggets lost despite shooting 52% from the field, including 39.3% (11 of 28) from 3-point range.

"This is a really good offensive team," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the Nuggets. "They force you to have to compete at a super high level, but you have to do it with a brain and with discipline.

RELATED Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat to battle in unprecedented NBA Finals

"Our guys love to compete. They love to put themselves out there in those moments of truth."

Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will be Wednesday in Miami.

"This is the NBA Finals and we are talking about effort," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said.

RELATED Knicks, GM Scott Perry to part ways after 2 playoff appearances in 3 years

"That's a huge concern of mine. ... This is not the preseason or regular season. This is the NBA Finals. That to me is really perplexing and disappointing."

The Heat started a game with a 7-0 run and went on to push that early advantage to 11. The Nuggets ended the quarter with a 13-5 run, cutting the deficit to 26-23 to start the second.

Advertisement

Heat guard Max Strus, who went 0 for 10 in Game 1, scored 12 points over the first 12 minutes. He made four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

The Nuggets went on a 16-3 to start the second, taking a 39-29 edge 9:20 before halftime. They outscored the Heat 34-25 in the frame and led 57-51 at the break.

The Heat went on a 13-7 run to start the third quarter. They tied the game several times, but could not regain the lead. The Nuggets carried an 83-75 edge into the fourth.

Jokic scored 18 points in the third, including the Nuggets' final eight points of the quarter.

The Heat started the fourth with a 15-2 run to take an 90-85 edge. Robinson scored all 10 of his points in that stretch.

The Nuggets cut the Heat lead to three points several times down the stretch. The Heat used a 12-4 run to push the advantage to 11 points with 4:53 remaining and never looked back.

The Nuggets went on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 109-106 with 1:09 remaining. Adebayo then made two free throws to push the lead back to five with 48.3 seconds left. Jokic answered with a jump shot, cutting the deficit to 111-108 with 35.6 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray then missed a final 3-point attempt with 1.9 seconds remaining.

Jokic scored 28 points in the second half. Murray scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half. Adebayo led the Heat with 15 points over the final 24 minutes.

Strus recorded 14 points and six assists for the Heat.

Game 3 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at the Kaseya Center. Game 4 will be Friday in Miami. The series will air on ABC.

Read More

Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets over Heat for 1-0 NBA Finals lead

Latest Headlines

Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets over Heat for 1-0 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 3 days ago
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets over Heat for 1-0 NBA Finals lead
June 1 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray hit shots from everywhere early on, before Nikola Jokic finished off the Miami Heat with a hot fourth quarter, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Denver.
Coach Monty Williams, Pistons agree to $78.5M deal
NBA // 3 days ago
Coach Monty Williams, Pistons agree to $78.5M deal
June 1 (UPI) -- Monty Williams agreed to a six-year, $78.5 million deal to coach the Detroit Pistons. The pact is the largest given to a coach in the history of the NBA.
Purdue star Zach Edey withdraws from NBA Draft
NBA // 3 days ago
Purdue star Zach Edey withdraws from NBA Draft
June 1 (UPI) -- Zach Edey withdrew his name from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to play basketball at Purdue, he announced on social media.
Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat to battle in unprecedented NBA Finals
NBA // 3 days ago
Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat to battle in unprecedented NBA Finals
MIAMI, June 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will seek to become the first No. 8 seed to win a title, while the Denver Nuggets aim to win their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in an underdog-versus-juggernaut NBA Finals matchup starting Thursday.
Knicks, GM Scott Perry to part ways after 2 playoff appearances in 3 years
NBA // 4 days ago
Knicks, GM Scott Perry to part ways after 2 playoff appearances in 3 years
May 31 (UPI) -- General manager Scott Perry and the New York Knicks will part ways this off-season, despite the franchise's two playoff appearances over the last three years.
Golden State Warriors architect Bob Myers to resign as president, GM
NBA // 5 days ago
Golden State Warriors architect Bob Myers to resign as president, GM
May 30 (UPI) -- Bob Myers, an architect of Golden State Warriors rosters that won four championships, will resign from his roles as general manager and president of the NBA franchise.
Injured Jayson Tatum says he was shell of himself versus Heat
NBA // 5 days ago
Injured Jayson Tatum says he was shell of himself versus Heat
May 30 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum said he was a shell of himself because of the ankle injury he sustained early on and that the Boston Celtics "snowballed" to their loss to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Philadelphia 76ers to hire Nick Nurse as new coach
NBA // 5 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers to hire Nick Nurse as new coach
May 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will hire Nick Nurse as their new head coach, replacing fired coach Doc Rivers, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Miami Heat smother Boston Celtics 103-84, advance to NBA Finals
NBA // 6 days ago
Miami Heat smother Boston Celtics 103-84, advance to NBA Finals
May 29 (UPI) -- Miami Heat defenders chased shooters off the 3-point line, prevented lane penetration and dislodged dribblers to beat the Boston Celtics, earning a trip to the 2023 NBA Finals on Monday in Boston.
Derrick White, Celtics stun Heat with last-second victory, force Game 7
NBA // 1 week ago
Derrick White, Celtics stun Heat with last-second victory, force Game 7
MIAMI, May 28 (UPI) -- Derrick White just needed a timely tap to finish off the Miami Heat, netting a buzzer-beating layup to lead the Boston Celtics to a Game 6 win and extending the Eastern Conference finals Saturday in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASCAR's Chase Elliott gets 1-race ban for wrecking Denny Hamlin
NASCAR's Chase Elliott gets 1-race ban for wrecking Denny Hamlin
Churchill Downs again focal point of racing action
Churchill Downs again focal point of racing action
Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout total 1,351 feet in homers vs. White Sox
Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout total 1,351 feet in homers vs. White Sox
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
French Open tennis: Garcia among women's upsets; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance
French Open tennis: Garcia among women's upsets; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement