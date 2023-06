Purdue center Zach Edey will return to the Boilermakers for his senior season. Photo by Alexander Jonesi/ Wikimedia Commons

June 1 (UPI) -- Zach Edey withdrew his name from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to play basketball at Purdue, he announced on social media. Edey announced the decision Wednesday night on Instagram and Twitter. Purdue's athletic department posted several videos and images on social media to celebrate Edey's decision to return for his senior campaign. Advertisement

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game in 34 starts last season for the Boilermakers. The 7-foot-4 center claimed multiple Player of the Year honors, including the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy.

Edey led the Big Ten in points, rebounds, field goals and field goal percentage in 2022-23.

The jersey is back on the rack. One more year with @zach_edey. pic.twitter.com/r6Qp22z2jY— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 1, 2023

The 2023 NBA Draft will be on June 22 at Barclays Center in New York. The San Antonio Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick.