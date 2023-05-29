Advertisement
NBA
May 29, 2023 / 11:29 PM

Miami Heat smother Boston Celtics 103-84, advance to NBA Finals

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) scored a game-high 28 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) scored a game-high 28 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Miami Heat defenders chased shooters off the 3-point line, prevented lane penetration and dislodged dribblers to beat the Boston Celtics, earning a trip to the 2023 NBA Finals on Monday in Boston.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 28 points in the 103-84 triumph in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden.

Advertisement

The Heat will meet the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Denver.

"Nobody is satisfied," Butler, who claimed Eastern Conference finals MVP honors, told reporters. "We haven't won anything. We don't play just to win the Eastern Conference, we play to win the whole thing."

The Heat, who started with three-consecutive wins before allowing the No. 2 Celtics to tie the series, are just the second No. 8 seed in history to advance to the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

The 1998-99 New York Knicks were the other No. 8 seed to advance to the title series, where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nuggets will make their first NBA Finals appearance.

RELATED Jimmy Butler guarantees Heat will beat Celtics, despite Eastern finals skid

"We have some incredible competitors in that locker room," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters.

"They love the challenge. They love putting themselves out there in front of everybody. They are open to criticism, open to everything, but compete for it. And that's a beautiful thing."

Heat players made 48.8% of their shots, including 14 of 28 3-point attempts in Game 7. They held the Celtics to just 39% shooting, including 21.4% from 3-point range.

RELATED Celtics beat Heat to avoid sweep, extend Eastern Conference finals

"In the first quarter and a half or so, we continued to fight defensively, even through our shots weren't falling," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "We just couldn't score."

The Celtics scored the first five points of the night, but got off to a glacially slow start from downtown, missing their first 12 3-point attempts.

Star forward Jayson Tatum also sustained an ankle injury less than a minute into the game and was slowed by the ailment for the rest of the night. He finished with just 14 points.

Advertisement

The Heat ended the first quarter on a 14-4 run to carry a 22-15 edge into the second. The Celtics made just two of their final 17 shots in the first quarter.

The Heat went on an 11-3 run to start the second quarter. They outscored the Celtics 30-26 in the quarter and led 52-41 at the break. The Celtics bounced back and cut the deficit to seven points in the third, but did not get closer.

The Heat lead ballooned to 23 in the fourth. They outscored the Celtics 27-18 over the final 12 minutes to seal the win.

Heat forward Caleb Martin scored 26 points and logged 10 rebounds in the win. Center Bam Adebayo collected 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Heat forward Duncan Robinson and guard Gabe Vincent scored 10 points apiece.

Forward Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 19 points. Guard Derrick White chipped in 18 points in the loss.

The Nuggets will host the Heat in the NBA Finals opener at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Denver. The best-of-seven game series will air on ABC.

Read More

Derrick White, Celtics stun Heat with last-second victory, force Game 7

Latest Headlines

Derrick White, Celtics stun Heat with last-second victory, force Game 7
NBA // 1 day ago
Derrick White, Celtics stun Heat with last-second victory, force Game 7
MIAMI, May 28 (UPI) -- Derrick White just needed a timely tap to finish off the Miami Heat, netting a buzzer-beating layup to lead the Boston Celtics to a Game 6 win and extending the Eastern Conference finals Saturday in Miami.
Jimmy Butler guarantees Heat will beat Celtics, despite Eastern finals skid
NBA // 3 days ago
Jimmy Butler guarantees Heat will beat Celtics, despite Eastern finals skid
May 26 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat are "going to win" Game 6 and close out the Boston Celtics, despite their two-game losing skid in the Eastern Conference finals.
Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent to miss Game 5 vs. Boston Celtics
NBA // 4 days ago
Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent to miss Game 5 vs. Boston Celtics
MIAMI, May 25 (UPI) -- Point guard Gabe Vincent will not play against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals because of a left ankle sprain, the Miami Heat announced Thursday morning.
Doc Rivers among finalists to coach Phoenix Suns
NBA // 5 days ago
Doc Rivers among finalists to coach Phoenix Suns
May 24 (UPI) -- Recently fired former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is among the finalists to coach the Phoenix Suns after Monty Williams' dismissal.
Celtics beat Heat to avoid sweep, extend Eastern Conference finals
NBA // 5 days ago
Celtics beat Heat to avoid sweep, extend Eastern Conference finals
MIAMI, May 24 (UPI) -- A sense of desperation fed the Boston Celtics, leading a ravenous offense to 27 points off turnovers and fueling a win over the Miami Heat to avoid an Eastern Conference finals sweep Tuesday in Miami.
LeBron James considers retirement after Lakers' playoff exit
NBA // 6 days ago
LeBron James considers retirement after Lakers' playoff exit
May 23 (UPI) -- LeBron James told reporters he will consider retirement this off-season after the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.
Nuggets sweep LeBron's Lakers, advance to NBA Finals
NBA // 6 days ago
Nuggets sweep LeBron's Lakers, advance to NBA Finals
May 23 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals, finishing a four-game sweep for a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19 seasons
NBA // 1 week ago
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19 seasons
May 22 (UPI) -- Carmelo Anthony's two-decade NBA journey came to an end Monday, with the 10-time All-Star announcing his retirement. Anthony, 38, entered the league alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the 2003 NBA Draft.
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
MIAMI, May 22 (UPI) -- Coach Joe Mazzulla said the Boston Celtics have lost the team "mentality" that made them one of the NBA's best, and need to get it back if they hope to avoid a Miami Heat sweep in the Eastern Conference finals.
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
MIAMI, May 21 (UPI) -- The No. 8 Miami Heat moved to within one win of clinching a spot in the NBA Finals with a Game 3 blowout of the No. 2 Boston Celtics on Sunday in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Derrick White, Celtics stun Heat with last-second victory, force Game 7
Derrick White, Celtics stun Heat with last-second victory, force Game 7
Nevada lawmakers introduce bill to fund new Athletics stadium
Nevada lawmakers introduce bill to fund new Athletics stadium
Arizona Cardinals cut three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals cut three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Big guns lured from barns for big Memorial Day weekend of horse racing
Big guns lured from barns for big Memorial Day weekend of horse racing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement