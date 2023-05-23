Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 23, 2023 / 8:16 AM

Nuggets sweep LeBron's Lakers, advance to NBA Finals

By Alex Butler
1/5
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) draws an offensive foul on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (R) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) draws an offensive foul on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (R) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets to a narrow win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals, finishing a four-game sweep for a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jokic totaled 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the 113-111 Game 4 victory Monday at Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"Anyone could have won it, and we just found a way to win the game," Jokic told reporters. "Especially [since] we were down 15, and to come back and win the game."

The Nuggets, who advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, will face the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the title series.

Advertisement

The Nuggets outscored the Lakers 17-7 in points off turnovers and held a 40-38 edge in rebounding. The Lakers outscored the Nuggets 62-48 in the paint. LeBron James scored 31 points in the first half, but was held to nine over the final 24 minutes.

"Me and Anthony Davis were talking in the locker room [and] I think we came to the consensus, this is one of the best teams, if not the best team, we've played together for all four years," James said of the Nuggets.

"[They are] just well orchestrated and well put together. They have scoring. They have shooting. They have play-making. They have smarts. They have length. They have depth. And one thing about their team, when you have a guy like Jokic, who as big as he is, but also as cerebral as he is, you can't really make many mistakes versus a guy like that."

Davis made a layup 44 seconds into the game for the first points of the night and the Lakers never trailed in the first half. James totaled 21 points over the first 12 minutes and the Lakers carried a 34-28 edge into the second quarter.

Advertisement

James scored another 10 points in that frame, when the Lakers outscored the Nuggets 39-30. The Lakers led 73-58 at halftime.

The Nuggets went on an 23-6 run early in the third to take an 83-81 lead with 4:39 remaining in the quarter. They carried a 94-89 edge into the fourth. Jokic scored 13 points in the third quarter, when the Nuggets outscored the Lakers 36-16.

RELATED Victor Wembanyama 'trying to win a ring ASAP' after Spurs win lottery

The Lakers scored five unanswered to start the fourth, tying the score 94-94, but never took the lead again. The Nuggets responded with a 6-2 run to push their lead back to four.

The Lakers tied the game twice over the final 5:02. Davis first tied it at 102-102, but the Nuggets responded with an 8-2 run. The Lakers star made two free throws with 1:13 remaining to tie the score for a final time at 111-111. Jokic made a go-ahead layup on the next possession for the final points of the night.

James missed two game-winning attempts over the final 26 seconds. The Lakers star made just 1 of 6 shots over the final 12 minutes, but totaled 40 points in the loss.

Davis totaled 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers. Lakers guard Austin Reaves totaled 17 points. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored 25 points in the victory. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon logged 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Michael Porter Jr. totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Advertisement

The top-seeded Nuggets will meet the No. 2 Celtics or No. 8 Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 1 in Denver. The Heat, who hold a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals, will host the Celtics in Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Miami.

Read More

Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports' LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets

Latest Headlines

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19 seasons
NBA // 21 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19 seasons
May 22 (UPI) -- Carmelo Anthony's two-decade NBA journey came to an end Monday, with the 10-time All-Star announcing his retirement. Anthony, 38, entered the league alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the 2003 NBA Draft.
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
NBA // 22 hours ago
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
MIAMI, May 22 (UPI) -- Coach Joe Mazzulla said the Boston Celtics have lost the team "mentality" that made them one of the NBA's best, and need to get it back if they hope to avoid a Miami Heat sweep in the Eastern Conference finals.
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
NBA // 1 day ago
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
MIAMI, May 21 (UPI) -- The No. 8 Miami Heat moved to within one win of clinching a spot in the NBA Finals with a Game 3 blowout of the No. 2 Boston Celtics on Sunday in Miami.
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
NBA // 4 days ago
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
May 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers need to maintain "desperation" and stay on "edge" entering Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, following two losses to the Denver Nuggets to start the series.
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
NBA // 4 days ago
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
May 18 (UPI) -- Ja Morant's Ja 1 "Hunger" signature shoes were removed from the Nike and Finish Line apps, amid the Memphis Grizzlies star's latest gun-related controversy.
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
NBA // 5 days ago
Jimmy Butler: Heat's Game 1 win Celtics 'not enough' in Eastern finals
May 18 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler torched the Boston Celtics for 35 points, sparking a Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference finals, but said the victory wasn't enough and the Miami Heat will improve on defending forward Jayson Tatum.
Ja Morant takes accountability for 2nd gun video; NBA commissioner 'shocked'
NBA // 5 days ago
Ja Morant takes accountability for 2nd gun video; NBA commissioner 'shocked'
May 17 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said he takes "full accountability" for his actions after he was seen brandishing a gun for the second time this year in a social media video, leading to a second suspension.
Victor Wembanyama 'trying to win a ring ASAP' after Spurs win lottery
NBA // 6 days ago
Victor Wembanyama 'trying to win a ring ASAP' after Spurs win lottery
May 17 (UPI) -- Victor Wembanyama is "trying to win a ring as soon as possible" with the San Antonio Spurs, who won the 2023 NBA Draft lottery and are expected to make him the No. 1 pick, the French center said.
Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets past Lakers in Game 1 of WCF
NBA // 6 days ago
Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Nuggets past Lakers in Game 1 of WCF
May 17 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic etched a 34-point triple-double into the stat sheet and the Denver Nuggets held off a late Los Angeles Lakers rally to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after playoff exit
NBA // 6 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after playoff exit
May 16 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, just two days after they were eliminated from the playoffs, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
French Open to provide anti-hate social media AI for tennis players
French Open to provide anti-hate social media AI for tennis players
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
Celtics must regain 'mentality' to survive Heat, coach says
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19 seasons
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19 seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement