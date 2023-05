Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (R) is indefinitely suspended. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Ja Morant's Ja 1 "Hunger" signature shoes were removed from the Nike and Finish Line apps, amid the Memphis Grizzlies star's latest gun-related controversy. The shoes, which were listed on the apps Tuesday, were not available on either platform as of Thursday morning. They are set for a May 25 release.

Finish Line and Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Morant was suspended indefinitely Sunday after he was seen in social media footage brandishing a gun while inside a vehicle a day earlier. The NBA is investigating.

Morant was suspended for eight games in March after he was seen in Instagram Live footage holding a gun while inside a Denver nightclub. He said after that incident that he was talking to therapists and learning how to better manage stress.

Nike issued a statement after that incident, saying it "appreciated" Morant's accountability and that he was "taking the time to get the help he needs."

Morant said issued a statement Tuesday taking "full accountability" for his second incident.

"I'm committed to continuing to work on myself," Morant said.

Nike postponed the release of Morant's initial Ja 1 signature shoe after his March incident. Powerade, owned by Coca-Cola, announced a partnership with Morant on March 1, but removed his ads from its website after his first gun-related incident.

