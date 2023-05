Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was suspended on Sunday after a social-media post reportedly showed him holding a gun. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies suspended star guard Ja Morant after another video surfaced in which he appeared to be holding a gun. A video was posted on Instagram on Saturday and appeared to show Morant holding a gun while driving and singing in a car. The video has since been deleted. Advertisement

"He is suspended from all team activities pending league review," a statement from the Grizzlies said, according to NBC News. "We have no further comment at this time."

Morant previously was suspended for a similar incident in March when he was seen on Instagram holding a gun at a nightclub. He was fined $600,000 for that incident.

"The gun wasn't mine," Morant said at the time. "It's not who I am, I don't condone any violence. But I take full responsibility ... I can see the image that I painted, you know, over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future I'm gonna show everybody who Ja really is."

This coming season Morant is set to begin a five-year, $194 million contract.