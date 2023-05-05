Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) scored 30 points in a playoff win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

"We played with more force," Warriors center Draymond Green, who totaled 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, told reporters.

The Warriors made 21 3-pointers, shot 50% from downtown, outscored the Lakers 17-7 off fast breaks and led by as many as 32 points.

Lakers forward LeBron James logged 23 points -- including 21 in the first half -- and seven rebounds. Lakers center Anthony Davis was held to 11 points and seven rebounds.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will be Saturday in Los Angeles.

"They made adjustments," James said of the Warriors. "We knew they were going to do that. That's what a championship team does. They held serve on their home court.

"We gotta see the adjustments they made, make our adjustments and come into Game 3."

Green gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead 57 seconds into the game. The Warriors held onto the lead until James hit a 3-pointer for a 14-12 Lakers lead midway through the quarter.

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 14-7 over the final four minutes of the frame and carried a 33-26 lead into the second quarter. James scored 15 over the first 12 minutes.

The Warriors opened the second on a 12-2 run for a 38-35 lead and never trailed again. Thompson scored 14, with four 3-pointers, in the second.

The Warriors outscored the Lakers 43-24 in the third. Thompson and Warriors forward JaMychal Green scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the quarter.

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 20-17 in the fourth, but could not close the gap.

The No. 6 Warriors will face the No. 7 Lakers in Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Game 4 will be Monday in Los Angeles. The winner of the Lakers-Warriors series will face the No. 1 Denver Nuggets or No. 4 Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets lead that series 2-0.

