NBA
May 3, 2023 / 9:48 AM

Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (L) totaled 30 points, 23 rebounds and five assists in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in San Francisco. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (L) totaled 30 points, 23 rebounds and five assists in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in San Francisco. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Davis erupted for 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-112 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series in San Francisco.

Davis made 11 of 19 shots and logged five assists and four blocks Tuesday at Chase Center. He scored 23 points in the first half. Lakers forward LeBron James posted 22 points and 11 rebounds.

"He continues to show why he is one of the best players we have in this league," James told reporters when asked about Davis. "It's a treat for us to have such a dynamic player."

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 54-28 in the paint, held a 53-49 edge in rebounds and led by as many as 14 points.

RELATED Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP

The Warriors sank 21 3-pointers, but made just 5 of 6 free throw attempts. Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 27 points in the loss. Curry and fellow Warriors guards Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole made six 3-pointers apiece. Thompson and Poole totaled 25 and 21 points, respectively.

The Warriors went on a 10-2 run off the tip off. The Lakers responded with an 8-2 run to tie the score at 23-23 with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Curry and Thompson scored 10 points apiece over the first 12 minutes to help the Warriors take a 31-29 edge into the second quarter. Davis scored 14 over the first 12 minutes.

RELATED 76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics

Poole made four 3-pointers and splashed in 13 in the second, but the Lakers outscored the Warriors 36-33 in the quarter. Veteran guard Dennis Schroder scored 11 in the frame to help the Lakers take a 65-64 lead at halftime.

Fellow veteran guard D'Angelo Russell scored 10 off the bench in the third quarter, when the Lakers outscored the Warriors 31-24. The Lakers went on an 8-0 run in the middle of that quarter. They carried a 96-88 lead into the fourth.

The Lakers used a 13-3 run to take a 112-98 lead midway through the final quarter. Curry, Poole and Thompson later powered a 13-0 run to tie the score, but the Warriors didn't score another point for the final 1:37.

RELATED NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings

The Lakers ended the game with five unanswered points to secure the victory. The Warriors went 0 for 4 during their final cold stretch.

The No. 7 Lakers will face the No. 6 Warriors in Game 2 at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday in San Francisco.

The winner of the best-of-seven game series will meet the top-seeded Denver Nuggets or No. 4 Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals.

The Nuggets, who lead that series 2-0, will face the Suns in Game 3 at 10 p.m. Friday in Phoenix.

