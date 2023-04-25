Trending
NBA
April 25, 2023 / 7:57 AM

LeBron James logs 22-20 game, Lakers take 3-1 lead on Grizzlies

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) logged 22 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in Los Angeles. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
April 25 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 22 points and snagged a career playoff-high 20 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1.

James, who dished out seven assists, made several clutch shots in regulation and overtime in the 117-111 win Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Lakers center Antony Davis chipped in 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Guard Austin Reaves scored a team-high 23 points in the win.

"I was just trying to be as great as I can be offensively, but more importantly on the defensive end," James told reporters. "That was the mindset.

"I was able to make a couple plays to help us be successful."

The Lakers bench outscored the Grizzlies bench 28-19. The Lakers, who are now just one win away from claiming the best-of-seven game series, led by as many as 15 points. Game 4 featured eight lead changes and was tied eight times.

"The close-out game is always the hardest game of the series," James said. "It's the most tiring one, the most brutal one and we better be ready for it. I think we will be ready for it."

The Grizzlies scored the first six points of the game. The Lakers responded with an 8-0 run, outscored the Grizzlies 15-5 over the final four minutes of the quarter and carried a 29-23 lead into the second.

RELATED Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks calls LeBron James 'old,' helps tie series with Lakers

Guard Desmond Bane scored 11 points over the next 12 minutes and the Grizzlies outscored the Lakers 29-25 in the second. The Lakers still carried a 54-52 edge into the break.

The Grizzlies went on a 9-1 run to take a 71-67 lead midway through the third. They led 83-81 to start the fourth.

The fourth quarter featured four lead changes. Forward Jaron Jackson Jr. gave the Grizzlies an 85-84 edge with 10:04 remaining in regulation. They held onto the lead until the Lakers took a 99-97 edge on a D'Angelo Russell 3-pointer with 3:55 to go.

Bane, who scored 14 in the fourth, tied the score on the next possession. Davis went on to make a free throw for another brief Lakers lead before Bane sank two from the foul line to give the edge back to the Grizzlies.

Reaves tied the score 102-102 with 43.5 remaining. Bane answered with a layup, giving the Grizzlies a 104-102 lead with 6.7 seconds remaining. James then attacked the rim, laying the ball high off the backboard and through the net to force overtime.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attempted a jump shot on the final possession of regulation, but Davis blocked the shot.

Davis and James each scored to start the overtime period. Morant hit a jump shot to cut the lead to two, but Davis followed with a free throw to push the advantage to three.

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks dunked with 1:22 remaining in overtime. Davis and James responded with two unanswered layups to give the Lakers a five-point edge. Lakers guard Denis Schroder made two free throws about 16 seconds later to add cushion to the Lakers lead.

Bane scored a game-high 36 points in the loss. Morant netted 19 points for the Grizzlies. Jackson logged 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the loss.

Game 5 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Memphis.

