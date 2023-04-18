Ex-Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks staff

Former Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey will join the Atlanta Hawks staff next season. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Former Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey agreed to join the staff of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks next season. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the South Bend Tribune about the move Monday night. Advertisement

Notre Dame announced in January that Brey would step down from his role with the men's basketball program. Brey joined the Fighting Irish in 2000 and was 481-269 in 23 seasons as coach.

Brey, 64, coached current Hawks coach Quin Snyder while he was an assistant at Duke from 1987 to 1989. Brey started his coaching career in 1982 as an assistant at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md. He worked at Duke from 1987 to 1995. Brey was head coach at Delaware from 1995 to 2000.

Snyder, who coached the Utah Jazz from 2014 to 2022, was hired in February to coach the Hawks. He led the Hawks to an 11-12 finish in 2022-23. The Hawks (41-41) beat the Miami Heat in a play-in game to earn the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The No. 2 Boston Celtics beat the Hawks 112-99 in Game 1 of their playoff series Saturday in Boston.

Brey told ESPN in March that he interviewed for the head coaching job at South Florida, but did not receive an offer for that role. He told OutKick on Monday morning that he was "intrigued" by a potential NBA job.

"That does intrigue me," Brey said. "It really does. I've spoken to some of the people. There is movement."

The Hawks haven't advanced past the Eastern Conference finals since before they moved to Atlanta in 1968-69. The franchise won the title in 1958 while known as the St. Louis Hawks.