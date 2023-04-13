Trending
NBA
April 13, 2023 / 7:40 AM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pelicans in NBA play-in game

By Alex Butler
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (L) totaled 32 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday in New Orleans. Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (L) totaled 32 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday in New Orleans. Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference NBA play-in tournament game. The meeting featured 13 lead changes.

Fellow Thunder guard Josh Giddey chipped in 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 123-118 win Wednesday in New Orleans. The Thunder earned the right to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in another play-in game to determine the final playoff spot in the Western conference.

"We knew that at this time of year, it was going to be a 40-minute basketball game," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. "Both teams were going to want the game extremely bad. It came down to habits and making plays."

The Thunder totaled 25 assists and just seven turnovers in Wednesday's win. They outscored the Pelicans 21-11 in points off turnovers.

The Pelicans used a 9-3 run to take a 19-10 lead midway through the first quarter. The Thunder stormed back with a 14-2 run and led 32-29 at the end of the quarter. Thunder forward Luguentz Dort scored 14 points over the first 12 minutes.

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III responded with a 15-point second quarter. The Pelicans led 63-57 at halftime.

The Thunder answered with an 11-2 early in the third. They outscored the Pelicans 9-3 over the final three minutes of the quarter and carried a 96-87 edge into the fourth. Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey scored 17 and 12 points, respectively, in the third quarter.

RELATED Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says

The Thunder and Pelicans exchanged baskets to start the fourth. The Pelicans then went on a 12-2 run to take back the lead. They exchanged the advantage several times before Gilgeous-Alexander hit a layup to give the Thunder a 115-114 edge with 28.3 seconds remaining. The Thunder never trailed again.

Giddey followed with two free throws. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 119-118 with 4.3 seconds remaining, but Alexander made all four of his free throw attempts down the stretch to seal the win.

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Minneapolis. The winner will clinch the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and will battle the No. 1 Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

RELATED Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk

