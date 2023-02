1/5

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Tuesday due to his recent right foot injury, the team announced. The team also fears that the 19-time All-Star also could miss multiple weeks due to the injury. The Lakers said Monday that James will not play Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies due to right foot soreness. Sources later told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times that the team is concerned he could miss more than one week of action. Advertisement

The Lakers also said Monday that guard D'Angel Russell is doubtful to face the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain.

James, 38, sustained the injury after he fell to the floor in the third quarter of the Lakers' 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas. James finished the game. He totaled 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the victory.

The Lakers (29-32) are on a three-game winning streak. They sit in 12th place in the Western Conference.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. The Lakers will battle the Grizzlies (36-23) at 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Memphis.

