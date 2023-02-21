Injured Bulls PG Lonzo Ball ruled out for season

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played since last season due to a knee injury, is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
"Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities," Bulls executive vie president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said in a news release.