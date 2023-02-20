Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum of Team Giannis (0) dunks in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid of Team LeBron at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Photo by George Frey/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored a record 55 points to lead Team Giannis over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The Boston Celtics forward made 22 of 31 shots, including 10 3-pointers, to reach his All-Star record point total, in the 184-175 victory Sunday at Vivint Arena. He also logged 10 rebounds and six assists. Advertisement

"I wanted to win MVP," the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award winner told reporters. "I didn't think I would get 55, but that's icing on the cake."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell totaled 40 points and 10 assists in the win. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 26 points off the Team Giannis bench. Team Giannis made 61.8% of their shots, including 43.9% of their 3-point attempts.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown totaled 35 points and 14 rebounds for Team LeBron. Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scored 32 points apiece in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sustained a sprained wrist Thursday, played for just 20 seconds. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 13 points for Team LeBron. James and Antetokounmpo drafted their teams right before tipoff from a pool of players who received the most All-Star votes.

Tatum scored 13 points in the first quarter, which finished tied at 46-46. Team Giannis outscored Team LeBron 53-46 in the second, led by 14 points from Mitchell. Tatum erupted for 27 points in the third and Team LeBron carried a 158-141 lead into the fourth.

The teams then played an untimed fourth quarter, with 182 set as the target point total for the winning team. Team LeBron outscored Team Giannis 34-26 down the stretch, but couldn't stop their foes from reaching 181 points in about eight minutes.

The NBA regular season will resume Thursday, with nine games on the schedule.