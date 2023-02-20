Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 20, 2023 / 7:19 AM

Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Alex Butler
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum of Team Giannis (0) dunks in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid of Team LeBron at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Photo by George Frey/EPA-EFE
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum of Team Giannis (0) dunks in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid of Team LeBron at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Photo by George Frey/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored a record 55 points to lead Team Giannis over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

The Boston Celtics forward made 22 of 31 shots, including 10 3-pointers, to reach his All-Star record point total, in the 184-175 victory Sunday at Vivint Arena. He also logged 10 rebounds and six assists.

"I wanted to win MVP," the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award winner told reporters. "I didn't think I would get 55, but that's icing on the cake."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell totaled 40 points and 10 assists in the win. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 26 points off the Team Giannis bench. Team Giannis made 61.8% of their shots, including 43.9% of their 3-point attempts.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown totaled 35 points and 14 rebounds for Team LeBron. Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving scored 32 points apiece in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sustained a sprained wrist Thursday, played for just 20 seconds. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 13 points for Team LeBron. James and Antetokounmpo drafted their teams right before tipoff from a pool of players who received the most All-Star votes.

Tatum scored 13 points in the first quarter, which finished tied at 46-46. Team Giannis outscored Team LeBron 53-46 in the second, led by 14 points from Mitchell. Tatum erupted for 27 points in the third and Team LeBron carried a 158-141 lead into the fourth.

The teams then played an untimed fourth quarter, with 182 set as the target point total for the winning team. Team LeBron outscored Team Giannis 34-26 down the stretch, but couldn't stop their foes from reaching 181 points in about eight minutes.

The NBA regular season will resume Thursday, with nine games on the schedule.

NBA // 2 days ago
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his right wrist in a win over the Chicago Bulls, and his participation is in doubt for the 2023 All-Star Game, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters.
NBA // 3 days ago
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics named interim coach Joe Mazzulla as their permanent head coach, replacing suspended coach Ime Udoka, the team announced Thursday.
NBA // 4 days ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan will donate a record $10 million to Make-A-Wish America to celebrate his 60th birthday, the foundation announced Wednesday.
NBA // 1 week ago
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that includes five players and four first-round picks.
NBA // 1 week ago
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- LeBron James dribbled across the top of the paint, jumped and sank a fade-away jump shot to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer in a Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA // 1 week ago
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is out indefinitely -- a hiatus expected to include the All-Star break -- with left leg injuries, the team announced.
NBA // 1 week ago
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and power forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for two players and three draft picks.
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks hit Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area, which prompted the All-Star to retaliate, sparking ejections in the third quarter of a meeting in Cleveland.
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, should reach that mark within his next four games, according to his statistical averages and oddsmakers.
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Referees Association said officials made a mistake in their decision to not cite Jayson Tatum for a foul on LeBron James late in the Boston Celtics' recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
