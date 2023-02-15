Trending
NBA
Feb. 15, 2023 / 12:06 PM

Michael Jordan donates record $10 million to 'Make-A-Wish'

By Alex Butler
Basketball great Michael Jordan is one of the most requested Make-A-Wish celebrity wish granters. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Basketball great Michael Jordan is one of the most requested Make-A-Wish celebrity wish granters. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan will donate a record $10 million to Make-A-Wish America to celebrate his 60th birthday, the foundation announced Wednesday.

Jordan's gift will be the largest ever received from an individual in the history of the 43-year-old organization.

"For the past 34 years, it's been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a news release. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.

"I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true."

Make-A-Wish said the donation will create an endowment to provide funds needed to make future wishes possible for children with critical illnesses.

Jordan first helped the foundation provide a wish in 1989 and continued to donate. Make-A-Wish said he is one of the "all-time most requested celebrity wish granters." In 2008, Jordan was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador.

Jordan will celebrate his 60th birthday Friday.

"Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses," Make-A-Wish America CEO and president Leslie Motter said.

"We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true."

