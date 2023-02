1/5

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) sustained several left leg injuries in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in San Francisco. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is out indefinitely -- a hiatus expected to include the All-Star Game -- with left leg injuries, the team announced. The Warriors said Sunday that Curry will miss their next game and "additional clarity on a potential timeline will be established in the coming days." Sources told ESPN, the San Francisco Chronicle and The Athletic that Curry is expected to miss several weeks. Advertisement

The Warriors said Curry sustained small tears to his superior tibiofibular joint -- which provides stability and helps the leg bear weight -- and interosseous membrane, which holds the tibia and fibula bones together. He also sustained a lower-leg contusion.

Curry was hurt late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV dribbled toward the rim and collided with Curry's leg as he entered the paint. Curry's left leg bent awkwardly, and he then limped to the locker room.

Advertisement

Curry totaled 21 points and seven assists in the win. The nine-time All-Star and two-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

The Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. EST Monday at Chase Center. They will face the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers in three more games before the All-Star break.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.