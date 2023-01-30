Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 30, 2023 / 7:50 AM

Referees union acknowledges 'gut-wrenching' missed call against LeBron James

By Alex Butler
1/5
The NBA referees union said officials should have awarded LeBron James with a foul call and free throw attempts in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday in Boston. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The NBA referees union said officials should have awarded LeBron James with a foul call and free throw attempts in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday in Boston. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Referees Association said officials made a mistake in their decision to not cite Jayson Tatum for a foul on LeBron James late in the Boston Celtics' recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The union tweeted about the matter Sunday night, in reference to the call in the final seconds of the Celtics' 125-121 overtime victory Saturday in Boston. They called the mistake "gut-wrenching."

Advertisement

"Like everyone else, referees make mistakes," the union tweeted. "We made one at the end of [Saturday's] game and that is gut-wrenching for us.

"This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be."

Saturday's game featured 19 lead changes and was tied 15 times. Star forward Jaylen Brown tied the score with a made free throw with 4.1 seconds remaining. The Lakers then took control for the final possession of regulation.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder started the play with an inbound pass to James, who caught the ball at the top of the 3-point arc. James then dribbled and cut through a crowd of defenders in the paint before he took flight. James put the ball high in his left hand to finish the play. Tatum then smacked James on the left wrist, which hindered his ability to make the potential game-winning shot.

Advertisement

James jumped, pointed to his wrist and screamed for a foul call after the sequence, but nearby referees did not blow their whistles. The Celtics went on to outscore the Lakers 20-16 in overtime to secure the victory.

RELATED Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history

''I don't understand," James told reporters. "I don't understand what we're doing, and I watch basketball every single day. I watch games every single day and I don't see it happening to nobody else. It's just weird."

James scored a game-high 41 points, with six 3-pointers, nine rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Brown led the Celtics with 37 points and logged nine rebounds. Tatum totaled 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

RELATED Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career

The Lakers (23-27) will battle the Brooklyn Nets (30-19) at 7:30 p.m. EST Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Celtics (36-15) will host the Nets on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Read More

Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game

Latest Headlines

Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
NBA // 3 days ago
Blazers' Damian Lillard logs most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard attempted just 29 field goals and 10 free throws for the most efficient 60-point game in NBA history in the Portland Trail Blazers' most recent victory over the Utah Jazz.
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career
NBA // 4 days ago
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece, the third time in NBA career
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece -- for the third time in his career -- at the most crucial time of his latest game, but his Golden State Warriors still managed to rally past the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
NBA // 1 week ago
Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into a back-and-forth with several NBA players in Los Angeles while sitting courtside at Friday's game between the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
NBA // 1 week ago
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden in honor of winning their fourth title.
Sun to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to Liberty
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Sun to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to Liberty
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Sun are finalizing a deal to trade former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty.
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for swatting massage gun onto court
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court at FTX Arena, the team announced.
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point and set free multiple throw records by making all 40 of their attempts on what coach Erik Spoelstra called a "normal Tuesday" in Miami.
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Knee injury to sideline Nets' Kevin Durant for 2 to 4 weeks
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks of action due to his recent knee injury, the team announced.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks due to hamstring strain
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Pelicans' Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks due to hamstring strain
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williams will miss at least 10 games due to a right hamstring strain, the team announced.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points, including 55 in the second half and overtime, to set a franchise record and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a ferocious comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for record-tying tennis title
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas for record-tying tennis title
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Uber Eats delivery man walks on court, interrupts Duquesne-Loyola game
Uber Eats delivery man walks on court, interrupts Duquesne-Loyola game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement