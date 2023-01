New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson sustained a hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in three weeks. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williams will miss at least 10 games due to a right hamstring strain, the team announced. The Pelicans announced Tuesday night that Williamson would be reevaluated for the injury in three weeks. Williamson sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Pelicans' 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Philadelphia. Advertisement

The 6-foot-6, 284-pound forward grabbed a rebound and dribbled up court, before he handed off the ball and grabbed his leg. He then exited the game and did not return.

Williamson, 22, is averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He started 29 of the Pelicans' 37 games this season. He missed five games due to injuries and three games due to league health and safety protocols.

The Pelicans (23-14) will host the Houston Rockets (10-27) at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.